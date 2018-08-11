A New Poll Reveals That Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Is More Believable Than Donald Trump

When it comes to believability, it seems the general public think an adult film star is more reliable than the president.

As Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels are embroiled in a massive game of “he said, she said,” a new poll reveals that the general public is more likely to believe Daniels over Trump.

According to People, “34 percent of respondents to the poll said they believe Daniels more than Trump, while 30 percent said they believe the president more.” The difference may be close, but it is telling when broken down further into gender and race.

The poll, conducted by Economist/YouGov, and released on Thursday, asked the question of who the general public was more likely to believe, Donald Trump, or Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

In the study, it seems that the gender of individuals surveyed did not contribute to who they thought was more believable. In addition, of those surveyed, 6 percent believed both were to be equally trusted and the remaining 30 percent said they found both parties unreliable and, as a result, didn’t trust what either of them said.

In the gender breakdown of the poll, it was revealed that “36 percent of men said they are more likely to believe Daniels, compared to 32 percent who are inclined to believe Trump.” When reversed, “32 percent of women said they believed Daniels over Trump, while 28 percent are more likely to trust the president.”

Mary Altaffer / AP Images

The poll can also be broken down to include the race of those surveyed. And, according to the poll, white people are more likely to trust Donald Trump over Stormy Daniels. Of those surveyed, 38 percent of white respondents trusted Trump over Daniels, while 31 percent believed Daniels over the president. Of the black respondents surveyed, 50 percent believed Stormy Daniels over Donald Trump. Only 6 percent of black respondents believed Donald Trump over the adult film star.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels’ involvement allegedly goes back many years, with the adult film star claiming they had an affair in 2006. Trump has always denied this allegation. It has also been alleged that Daniels was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) prior to Trump’s bid for the presidency seat. In addition, Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in April after he accused her of running a “con job” in one of his tweets.

As People points out, this new poll can offer some insight into supporters on either side of the feud between Trump and Daniels. The online Economist/YouGov poll “surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults from August 5-7, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.”