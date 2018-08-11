Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Massive ‘Jungle Cruise’ Movie Set

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has become a staple of big blockbuster movie releases, and he is set to do it again with Jungle Cruise, a movie about a popular Disney ride. Johnson gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect during the film today when he unveiled the massive set which was built from scratch, Cinema Blend reports.

“This movie has been years in the making and I’m so honored to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys,” Johnson says in the video tweeted by Walt Disney Studios.

He goes on to explain that during the 1950s, Walt Disney conceptualized the Jungle Cruise ride and that the legendary American entrepreneur/film-maker was the first skipper of the ride.

“Walt, this one is for you, buddy,” he says before the set is unveiled.

As the text of the tweet says, the set, which looks like an expansive village, was constructed entirely by Disney Studios. It notably includes a structure that resembles the building where people line up before they get on the ride. This indicates that the film isn’t just named after the ride, it seems that producers plan to include key characteristics of the amusement park experience into the film, Cinema Blend notes.

“*watch ’til the end and see one of the most awe inspiring & massive sets ever built from scratch.

Walt Disney, this one’s for you buddy! ????????????" (via @TheRock) pic.twitter.com/1eEf7fYRiW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 9, 2018

According to Cinema Blend, Dwayne Johnson will play the Jungle Cruise skipper hired by a scientist played by Emily Blunt. Blunt’s character wants the skipper to go on an epic quest for a special tree but there are other characters who are on the hunt for this “McGuffin” tree as well.

While this new video shows us what the set looks like from up above, a video posted on Twitter in July shows Emily Blunt taking fans on a ground tour of the set. That’s before she’s humorously interrupted by The Rock, dressed in his skipper costume.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson welcome you to the adventure of a lifetime! Disney’s @JungleCruise is now in production. In theaters October 2019. #JungleCruise pic.twitter.com/kKiasbWbT9 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 31, 2018

In the video, Dwayne Johnson does not seem fazed by reports of what some are calling “The Rock” fatigue. His last blockbuster flick Skyscraper did not do well at the box office.

As Varietyreports, the film only earned $25 million in The United States during its opening weekend. It eventually garnered $41 million when it premiered in overseas markets but the movie had a $125 million price tag. So those returns represent a major loss for the filmmakers. Is The Rock’s once enormous appeal fading?

Variety notes that The Rock has been in a series of “flops” during the last year or so like Baywatch and Rampage. But he has had a streak of successes too like Moana, The Fate of the Furious and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Unlike Skyscraper, Jungle Cruise based on something that’s already popular. But will the combination of that and Johnson’s star power be enough to deliver a massive hit? We’ll have to wait until the film opens in October 2019 to find out.