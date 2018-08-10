WWE Rumors: Former Member Of The Shield To Return And Help Seth Rollins, Per ‘Cageside Seats’

After a long time on the sidelines, it appears as if plans are in place for Dean Ambrose's return.

The Shield reunited last year, but it ended up being a very short-lived comeback after Dean Ambrose suffered torn triceps in December and put him on the shelf for close to a year. Once that happened, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns went their separate ways and things have been moving along quite nicely for them. Now, there are rumors circulating that Ambrose’s return is on the horizon and he may come back to help his former Shield brother.

According to Cageside Seats, WWE’s plan is for Ambrose’s return to put him right into the feud involving Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. An exact return date is not yet known for the “Lunatic Fringe,” but rumors have stated he will be back shortly after SummerSlam later this month.

With this new speculation milling about, it seems possible that he could be back in time for the pay-per-view and maybe, even appear at it.

For weeks now, Seth Rollins has been feuding with current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler with constant interference from Drew McIntyre. He’s been outnumbered time and time again, but it’s not like Roman Reigns has time to come to his defense since he’s feuding with Brock Lesnar.

WWE

That really leaves only one obvious answer as to who can even up the sides and that is Dean Ambrose, but only time will tell if the rumors are correct.

As reported by the official website of WWE back in December, Ambrose suffered a high-grade triceps tendon injury. On Christmas Day, it was revealed that he would be out of action for approximately nine months after having surgery done on Dec. 20, 2018.

It was a pretty bad injury as announced by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama.

“He tore some of the distal triceps tendon where it attaches to the forearm bone, called the olecranon. He basically tore about 50 percent of the triceps tendon away from the bone. So yesterday we repaired that back down to the bone where it tore off of. The surgery was very straightforward; we removed all of the extra bursal tissue — all of that extra swollen stuff around his elbow.”

Earlier this summer, The Sportster reported that Dean Ambrose was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. That is always where injured superstars end up going once they are starting to prep for their return to the ring and to help rehab their bodies.

The WWE fans of the world were thrilled when The Shield actually reunited and they were happy to see the trio together again, but it was cut really short. The injury to Dean Ambrose put a damper on a lot of plans, but the other two members have done really well for themselves. Now, Seth Rollins has been dealing with a fight that he simply can’t win as he’s outnumbered, but if the rumors are correct, he will soon have some familiar help.