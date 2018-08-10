‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, August 7: Liam Commits To Hope, Steffy’s Lingerie Line Rehearsal

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 7, moved several story arcs forward.

The episode featured Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) lingerie line rehearsal. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) quickly filled her in that he hired Zoe (Kiara Barnes) because she created such a stir at the Hope For The Future fashion show. She gave it the go ahead and said that she will be a model for the line as well as the spokesperson for it, according to Soap Central. The models began strutting and Thorne took a video. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) said that he’s proud of his daughter.

Later, Steffy told him that she gave Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) her blessing to get married and that she even put her ring on Hope’s finger. She said that she no longer wants to be one of Liam’s choices and wants to move on with her life.

Emma (Nia Sioux) was furious that Zoe had been hired, and asks Xander (Adain Bradley) if he isn’t going to do anything about it. He pointed out that he is also an intern but then wanted to know if she had meant that he should ask his cousin, Maya (Karla Mosley). He reminded her that he had left the UK to put as much distance as possible between himself and Zoe, but now he wishes the best for her in her career.

From managing Bikini Bar to modeling at Forrester Creations, Danny can do it all! Looks like @Keith_Carlos has had some practice on the runway. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/LDIW0cSnx0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2018

Liam and Hope talked at the office, and he told her that Steffy put her ring on Hope’s finger without notice. Hope questioned if he wanted her to wear it and would only carry on wearing it if he wanted a future with her. She added that she did not want to put any pressure on him. B&B viewers would have noted that Liam did not expressly confirm that he wanted Hope to wear the ring, he rather said that maybe it belonged there and said that he hadn’t asked her to take it off. He told her that he wanted a life with her and their child. They kissed.

Zoe came home and started talking to the cat, Harry, who was nowhere to be found. She assumed that the reason that he didn’t touch his cat food was that it was dry. She took out some wet food and turned on the tin opener. When Harry didn’t arrive at the sound of the opener, she desperately started looking for him. She found him underneath the pillows, and he was not breathing.