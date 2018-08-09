Sexy Bikini Photos Of New ‘The View’ Co-Host Abby Huntsman

Fox news reporter Abby Huntsman, 32, will be joining the cast of The View as a regular co-host of the ABC talk show. She is the daughter of former Utah Republican Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., who served as ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama, and is now President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Russia as per the Washington Times. Huntsman made waves with plenty of her Fox viewers over her leaving the Mormon church over support for equal rights for women and LGBT persons.

She had a hand getting started in the industry with a behind-the-scenes job at Good Morning America when she was 16. She disliked it so much she considered finding a new dream career path that wasn’t in television according to Elle. After careful consideration, and the opportunity to try again on a different show with a different role, she discovered she was right all along in choosing television as her journalistic medium.

Eventually, after a few brief stints bouncing around networks and various fill-in roles on shows, Huntsman landed at MSNBC for some steady work before bouncing to Fox News Network as a regular corespondent in 2015. The addition of Huntsman to The View will add a second politically conservative voice to the panel and surely make for some interesting debates. One thing that she will lose is her unofficial title of the “hottest reporter on Fox,” as bestowed upon her by her fans and Instagram followers. It is a good guess, but they will now simply start referring to her as the “hottest co-host on The View,” and this series of sexy bikini photos of her will certainly help bolster that claim.

While Huntsman’s move to The View has been rumored for a couple of days, the Washington Examiner confirmed it this afternoon, making it official. She will be taking the slot that was previously filled by panelist Sara Haines who will be moving to ABC’s Good Morning America. She will be joining Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain who will all remain on the show in their current capacities.

Huntsman takes an overall positive approach to life, and has thrown plenty of shade at her critics who accuse her of just being a pretty face, or having gained her place in broadcasting via nepotism as was reported in her interview with Elle.

“You never know what’s going to happen, so I get up at 6 a.m. every morning. It’s a new wakeup call for me, for sure. But you just want to be polished. That way, if anything happens, I’m ready to go. I’m not going to sit in a makeup chair for an hour and be like, “Then I’ll go get the story.”