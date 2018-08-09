‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body In Throwback Pic

Pregnant Kenya shared a throwback photo of her bikini body.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is showing off her incredible bikini body in a sultry throwback bikini photo. The reality star, who’s currently pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram on August 9 to post a sultry Throwback Thursday photo which showed her posing in a white string bikini during a professional photoshoot.

The bikini snap showed Kenya laying on a tree branch in her two-piece swimsuit as she gazed into the camera.

Moore then shared in the caption that the photo was taken from a Smooth Magazine cover shoot eight years ago in 2010, when she visited Jamaica to snap the shots.

“#TBT #smoothmag cover girl #chocolate,” Kenya captioned the Instagram photo, adding a water emoji to her message as she shared the picture with her 1.2 million followers on the social media site.

The comments section of the upload was then flooded with comments from the star’s fans, many praising her for uploading the throwback photo this week.

“Flawless love you @thekenyamoore,” one fan told the Real Housewives of Atlanta star in the comments section of her August 9 bikini photo, while another wrote online that Kenya was “looking gorgeous as always” in the stunning throwback snap.

A third then told Moore via the social media site, “Beautiful that’s all I can say beautiful.”

The throwback bikini snap came amid the star’s pregnancy with her first child, which she previously told People was a “dream come true” for her and husband Marc Daly.

Confirming that they conceived via IVF, Moore told the outlet that she didn’t plan on revealing that she was pregnant so early after letting the big news slip during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion in April.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment. I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me,” Kenya told the site shortly after announcing the big baby news.

“So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true,” she added.

But prior to her pregnancy, there’s no doubting that Moore worked hard to keep her body in shape.

Kenya released her own fitness DVD titled Booty Boot Camp in 2013 and has also been pretty open about her dedication to health and fitness.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Speaking to Bauce, Kenya’s trainer Nikki Veal revealed that the reality star is an avid follower of having a healthy diet and exercising which is how she achieved her seriously toned body.

“Food and the gym is a total marriage. You need both. Kenya’s tight defined figure is achieved by understanding and being fully committed to both,” she said, adding that protein is also one of the star’s big secrets to getting her lean and toned body.

Moore’s stunning bikini photo came shortly after she recently used her official Instagram account to share a video with her fans showing her unborn child moving around her.