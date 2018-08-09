Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are ‘Solid’ After Some Relationship Drama, Says Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is dishing on her daughter Kim Kardashian’s marriage with Kanye West, and revealing that despite some bumps in the road over the past year, the couple are going strong.

According to an August 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kris Jenner says that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “solid” although that wasn’t always the case in recent months.

“I think they’re just so solid. They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to. They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups. There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together,” Jenner told the magazine.

Kris Jenner also says that she and the rest of her family members often give out advice, even though it’s not always solicited. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says that is just apart of being a big family, who are all relatively in the same business, adding that everyone is supportive of each other and willing to help with ideas.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently spoke out about how it is hard for her to leave her house on Sundays, because that is the day that her family really comes together.

“Everyone’s really good. Everyone was just hanging out at the house this morning. It’s hard to leave on a Sunday because everyone just wants to run around and hang out,” Kim said during a Sunday outing.

In addition to her “solid” relationship with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has also been gushing over her children spending quality time with all of their cousins. Kim says that her son, Saint, is completely in love with his baby cousins, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True. Saint loves babies so much that Kardashian says he’s “so obsessed” with his own little sister, baby Chicago, seven months.

The family has had a lot to celebrate over the past year, but there have been low points as well. Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson was on the rocks, Kim and Kanye went through some drama over his comments to the media, and Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima ended their romance. However, Kris Jenner says that the family will always come together and support one another no matter what.