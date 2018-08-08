Kourtney Kardashian Broke Up With Younes Bendjima After He Cheated On Her, Reports ‘TMZ’

News of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split hit the internet on Tuesday. However, sources claim that the couple have actually been broken up for a month.

According to an August 8 report by TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian ended her relationship with Younes Bendjima back in early July, after she allegedly found out that he had cheated on her.

The couple spent three weeks together in Italy, and after the vacation was over, Younes Bendjima reportedly took off for another trip without her, which is where he allegedly cheated. When Kourtney Kardashian found out about his alleged infidelity she decided to break things off.

Just after the break up, Kourtney posted a photo of herself in a floral thong bikini. Younes commented on the post, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” and shocked fans, who believed the couple were still together. Now fans believe the comment could have been written out of anger or jealousy after the split.

However, Kardashian and Bendjima were seen out together just one week ago. It seems perhaps the pair were trying to work through their relationship issues, but Kardashian decided that things just weren’t going to work out, so she ended it for good.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship just didn’t make sense for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star any longer. The mother of three pulled the plug on her romance with the model, with sources stating that there was no drama, just distance that led to her decision to call it quits.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Kourtney and Younes’ relationship “ran its course,” one source claimed, adding, “Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children. She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore. There wasn’t any dramatic moment,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The same day that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced, photos of Younes showing some major PDA with another woman, Jordan Ozuna, who has previously been linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber, surfaced online.

Bendjima took to his Instagram story to refute the claims that he is already moving on with another woman so soon after his split with Kardashian.

“They really want me to be the bad guy. F**k your Hollywood bulls**t (can’t have fun with your friends no more). Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho,” he wrote.

Later, both Kim and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to call out Younes on his mini-rant and support Kourtney Kardashian in the process.