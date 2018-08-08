Nina Dobrev Cuddles Up In Bed With Revealing Robe & Teddy Bear On Instagram

Wearing nothing but a crisp white robe and holding her teddy tight, the Canadian actress preps for tonight's Colbert Show appearance.

Taking to popular social media platform Instagram to share an intimate look into her luxurious preparations for her appearance on this evening’s iteration of the highly-rated CBS anchor program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — Canadian actress Nina Dobrev indisputably looked fabulous doing so.

Lying back in absolute repose on bright white linen bedsheets accented in autumn orange, Nina Dobrev sports a calm, knowing smile in the snapshot posted to Instagram. In her arms, a cute little teddy bear crafted in the traditional style, curly fur and a little gentleman’s outfit his only accessories. The actress’s long, toned legs protrude from the skirt of the fluffy looking bathrobe, stretching out atop the sheets, her toes tucking into an auburn comforter at the foot of the bed.

Nina Dobrev’s trademark raven hair tumbles, tousled, about her shoulders in a carefree yet somehow still stylish fashion, the epitome of casual cool. A simple pair of earrings is visible with her locks tucked behind her ears as she watches something beyond the photographic frame.

Indecipherable script, in matching burnt rust hues, is obscured by a large tray bearing a true smorgasbord of food items. The remnants of what appears to be a meat dish, perhaps seasoned chicken in a thick sauce, lies at the top of the tray, joined in turn by a handled skillet with what appear to be formed meatballs.

The entire Instagram snap was backgrounded by the same billowy and airy white sheets as don the rest of the artistic shot. Her followers were apparently very pleased about the composition of the shot and the news that she was “carb loading” as implied by her caption — as of the posting of this article, this most recent picture has attracted over 200,000 likes.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Nina Dobrev is promoting her newest venture onto the so-called silver screen with the release of Dog Days, which enters theaters today. Directed by Ken Marino and co-starring Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wolfhard, and Lauren Lapkus, Dog Days is a comedy slash drama (or “dramedy”) that focuses on the lives of interconnected people living in Los Angeles who are brought together by their mutual love of their respective canine friends.

The Canadian starlet is perhaps best known for her previous appearances in film and television, notably portraying the character of Mia Jones in Degrassi: The Next Generation as well as the “mean girl” of CW’s smash-hit The Vampire Diaries, Elena Gilbert. Dobrev has also appeared in popular films such as 2012’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower in addition to 2015’s horror pastiche The Final Girls, according to IMDb.

Dobrev’s highly anticipated appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs tonight at approximately 10:35 p.m. Central Standard Time.