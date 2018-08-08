Max Joseph Is Departing ‘Catfish’ After Seven Seasons With Nev Schulman

The duo have helped many people find out the truth, but the time has come for them to split.

For seven seasons, Max Joseph and Nev Schulman have been traveling the country and the world to help people learn the truth, but that is all about to change. The dynamic duo uses the power of the Internet and their researching abilities to help seek out who people really are and get rid of the fakes. Well, from this point on Nev will have to go at it on his own or seek out guest hosts as Max has officially announced he is leaving Catfish.

According to People, the current season of Catfish airing on MTV is going to be his last one. The final episode that he will appear on as a regular cast member is on Aug. 22, 2018. It has not yet been determined if he will return for any guest appearances, but his permanent time on the show has run its course.

In December of last year, Max Joseph spoke of the moment that Catfish hit 100 episodes and he discussed the hectic schedule. Not only do they film a lot and do tons of research, but they had been constantly flying to different locations and staying in countless hotels for long periods of time.

Obviously, even though the show helped many people, the time had simply arrived for a change.

Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to leave Catfish… pic.twitter.com/w21HFsfiz9 — Max Joseph (@maxjoseph) August 8, 2018

The hit show on MTV started out as a movie which was released back in 2010 and it is simply titled Catfish. The movie details the journey that Nev Schulman went on after he started up a friendship/relationship with a young woman online who was hiding a lot of secrets.

After the success of the movie, Schulman ended up partnering with MTV and brought forth the show which helps others who are dealing with the same kind of problem. They meet someone online who isn’t overly honest with them and they seek out the help of Nev and Max to discover the truth.

Nev has not yet said who is going to take over the co-hosting duties once Max Joseph leaves, but there are plenty of options. In the past when Joseph couldn’t be there due to other commitments, Nev would bring in a guest host or even had his wife fill in the spot.

It is with a very heavy heart, that all of us at the #catfish family say goodbye to @maxjoseph – Good luck Max, love you brother. pic.twitter.com/is2b4PDOsd — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) August 8, 2018

Max Joseph has been overly successful as the co-host of MTV’s Catfish with Nev Schulman, but the time has come for him to chase his dream. He will test the waters even further as a filmmaker and see what the future holds for him, but it won’t be easy for the fans to take. Everyone has always loved the team of Nev and Max as they seek out the truth behind online dating, but the intrigue and fun of the show will indeed live on.