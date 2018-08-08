Prince Harry Was Just Called A Few Choice Words By Good Pal Tom Hardy

The actor's colorful expression he used to describe the royal to 'Esquire Magazine.'

Prince Harry was just called something he likely has never been called in public before by his loyal friend, actor Tom Hardy.

According to People Magazine, 40-year-old Hardy and the 33-year-old Duke of Sussex have been pals for years, and with that type of friendship comes a certain set of liberties which Hardy took when describing his relationship with the husband of Megan Markle.

Hardy spoke of Prince Harry in an interview with Esquire where he called the son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles “a f**king legend.”

He also noted that the twosome’s friendship was one that was “deeply private.”

The actor and his wife Charlotte Riley attended the prince’s nuptials to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May of this past year. Hardy told Esquire that he flew straight from the New Orleans set of his current work Fonzo to be there to support Harry on his big day.

Their off-camera friendship was taken to the big screen when the twosome made an appearance in the Star Wars film The Last Jedi with his brother Prince William, but unfortunately, their scene didn’t make it to the big screen.

Hardy, best known for films like 2015’s The Revenant, also admitted in the Esquire piece that he also knows how to keep a promise to a friend, even when that pal is Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, his co-star in the film. Hardy’s performance in The Revenant earned him both an Oscar nomination.

What fans don’t know is that he lost a bet with DiCaprio over whether he’d receive recognition for his work in the film as a cold-hearted fur trapper, which ended up with the actor sporting a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Leo knows all.”

Esquire noted that if Hardy’s Venom does well, there will be sequels. But for right now, Hardy maintains a vague aspect of life beyond a film set.

Sony Pictures

“What I’d like to do is produce. Write. Direct,” he said in the Esquire piece. The actor runs a production company, Hardy Son & Baker, and that company is putting forth the second season of Taboo, a period drama set in early-1800s London that he stars in and co-writes with his father.

He then mused about his future in the film world, questioning in himself per Esquire, “What is it that draws you to the craft? At this age, I don’t know anymore. I’ve kind of had enough. If I’m being brutally honest, I want to go on with my life.”

Hardy will next appear in the feature film Venom, set to hit theaters in October 2018.