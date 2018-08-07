Chrissy Teigen Shares Family As ‘Pups’ After Weekend Scare

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a scare over the weekend during their Bali vacation when an Indonesia earthquake rocked the region and sent them running for safety along with everybody else. Now, things seem calmer, and the entire family appears relaxed in her latest social media post.

Although it’s unclear if they’re still in Bali, the family appears to still be on vacation somewhere. Teigen’s Instagram story for the last day started with Legend serenading the model as she brushed her teeth. He sang a sweet little ditty that went, “headband of the day. Get your headband of the day. Push your locks away with your headband of the day.” Sounds simple, but coming from John Legend’s fantastic voice, it was indeed something to listen to, and it’s easy to feel jealous of Teigen realizing that something as simple as brushing her teeth merits new music that sounds so fabulous.

Later in the day, the family went out to share a meal together. After Luna enjoyed some delicious looking corn on the cob, when the wait staff set terrific looking fish dishes in front of them, Teigen had a little something to say to Legend. She bragged, “I always make the better choice. Every time.” Legend, enjoying a tasty bite of his own meal, shook his head and replied, “I don’t know about that.” She wasn’t convinced, and said, “Really? Mine looks bomb.”

Later, Teigen took to Instagram and shared the sweetest video of herself, Legend, Luna, and Miles relaxing together in bed. She used a filter, and they all had little puppy dog ears and noses. She captioned it “my pups.” Luna enjoyed herself, and even stuck her tongue out, perhaps hoping to initiate the filter’s fun dog tongue feature.

So far, 105 people died in Sunday’s earthquake, which was the second significant quake in a week, and another 236 people were injured, according to a report from The Guardian. Thousands of homes were also destroyed when the 6.9 magnitude quake hit. Researchers continue to conduct search and rescue and recently rescued several amidst the rubble.

Teigen worried her fans when she live-tweeted the event, according to an Inquisitr report. Later, after a series of tweets during the shaking, Teigen took to Twitter and tweeted, “Please don’t make any more news stories mentioning us. Talk about those in danger and share information to help those in need.”

It looks like the family managed to find a safe place and relax after the scary experience.