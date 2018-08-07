‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 7: Lily Confesses!

The guilt is too much, and Lily tells Paul she ran the red light.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) takes Jack (Peter Bergman) by surprise with the news that Billy (Jason Thompson) plans to close Fenmore’s underperforming boutiques, according to She Knows Soaps. She knows that Jack never would’ve taken the track had he stayed in charge at Jabot. Of course, that’s not what happened, and at least for now, Billy has the reigns.

That could all come to an end soon, though, if Billy’s gambling spirals out of control. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is back in Genoa City, and she’s going to get to the bottom of what is going on with Billy and his whole secret project. Plus, with Summer’s (Hunter King) seduction in full swing, Billy may be near the end of his time as CEO at Jabot.

Before Ashley gets busy with the family business, though, she stops by to give Neil (Kristoff St. John) some comfort. With Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death and the baby’s death, Neil’s family is in the midst of a terrible situation. Ashley serves as a sounding board for the Winters patriarch, and she also gives him a hug and a kiss proving their attraction and romance is still growing. As for the fallout from Hilary’s death, she agrees with Neil that Lily (Christel Khalil) turning herself in could cause ramifications that would ripple through the family for a long time.

Speaking of Lily, she makes a difficult decision to step forward and confess to running the red light finally. She hires Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to serve as her lawyer, and together they go to see Paul (Doug Davidson) despite Cane (Daniel Goddard), Neil, and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) disagreeing with her plans. Mattie (Lexie Stephenson), however, appreciates her mother’s decision to do the right thing.

Hopefully, soon, Lily will know her fate, but unless she follows Michael’s advice to keep her answers short, sweet, and to the point, she may end up revealing incriminating evidence about herself on the record, which will not only make Michael’s job more difficult but also make her future even more uncertain.

In fact, she cannot believe it when Michael informs her that she could face as many as 20 long years in the state penitentiary. That’s not exactly what she envisioned when she decided to ‘fess up.

