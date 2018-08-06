Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Reveals Her Toned Post-Baby Body In A Skimpy Red Bikini

New mom Rosie showed off her body in a tiny red bikini in a sultry video.

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is showing off her amazing post-baby body just over a year after welcoming her son with fiancé Jason Statham. Daily Mail reports that the star headed to Instagram on August 6 to reveal her seriously toned body with her followers as she filmed her bikini body in the mirror.

Taking to Instagram Stories 14 months after giving birth, Huntington-Whiteley shared a stunning video on Instagram Stories as she posed in the mirror while wearing a skimpy red bikini.

Shooting her body while looking in the mirror, 31-year-old Rosie revealed her post-baby in the two-piece swimwear, which included tiny red bottoms and a matching top with tied in the center and highlighted her flat stomach and toned legs.

Huntington-Whiteley was sitting on the floor in front of a mirror in the newly shared clip.

The original video didn’t show the mom of one’s face, though her second upload to the social media site did show a closeup look at her face as she posed in her sultry swimwear while sporting gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace around her neck.

A third video then showed the star getting up from her seated position as she showed off her red bikini bottoms and long legs to her more than 8 million Instagram followers.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sets pulses racing in barley-there red bikini in SIZZLING Instagram clip https://t.co/tNcWesXqa8 pic.twitter.com/njK4dQVjeb — thecelebdiary (@thecelebdiary2) August 6, 2018

The stunning glimpse at her bikini body came just over a year after Rosie and Jason welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Jack.

As reported by People last year, Rosie confirmed little Jack’s birth on Instagram last year, sharing an adorable photo of his tiny hand holding hers in a black and white photo.

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned the snap, using an angel and red heart emoji.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar during a candid interview back in January, Rosie revealed that she’s been trying hard to “eat clean” since becoming a mom to her baby boy while also describing motherhood as being the “most magical experience” for her.

“Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time it’s been,” she continued, adding that her new role as a mom has been “life-changing.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“This is what I want to pour my heart into now,” she then continued in the interview, while also revealing that she’d been working “really hard” to get back into shape after baby including working out every day.

“Having a baby does change [your body]. So I’m working really hard to get back to where I want to be and that’s, for me, a focus right now, as well as spending time with my amazing family,” Huntington-Whiteley explained, telling the outlet that her workout of choice is a high-energy dance-cardio session called Body By Simone which she does in Los Angeles.