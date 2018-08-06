Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Reveals Her Abs In Several Skimpy Bikinis

Perrie stunned in a number of different bikinis during her latest vacation to Greece.

Stunning Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is showing off her toned bikini body in a number of different skimpy bikinis. The singer revealed her amazing body in new paparazzi snaps shared by The Sun, as she was spotted flaunting her impressive abs and toned arms and legs during a recent sun-filled vacation to Greece.

The outlet reported that the “Shout Out To My Ex” singer was enjoying some time in the sun in Mykonos, Greece, with her soccer player boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

New photos show Perrie stunning in a pink two piece bikini, which featured a fun pink floral detail across the top, and a tie detail on the bottoms.

Edwards had her long blonde hair up in a bun as she enjoyed some time in the sun, shielding her eyes with black sunglasses.

But it wasn’t just her day in her skimpy pink bikini that caught the attention of the paparazzi and her boyfriend.

The site also shared photos of Edwards sporting a tiny black midriff-baring crop top and tiny black bikini bottoms as she posed for photos on a large rock.

Perrie, who was previously engaged to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, could be seen arching her back in one photo as she continued to shield her eyes in her sunglasses while also wearing a black bandana around her head.

Edwards has also been giving fans a glimpse at her luxury vacation on her official Instagram account.

Perrie most recently shared a stunning swimsuit photo on the social media site as she rocked a white bikini while hanging out by the pool.

The snap, which the Little Mix singer shared on August 5, was sporting high waisted white bikini bottoms with a matching crop top as she walked away from the pool as if she was on a runway.

The Sun reported that Perrie’s also been sharing glimpses into her Greek vacation with her boyfriend via her Instagram Stories page, sharing sweet snaps and video of herself and the Liverpool soccer player enjoying some time together in the European city.

And while Edwards has been proudly showing off her bikini body during her latest vacation with her man, she’s actually revealed in the past that she’s not necessarily the biggest fan of hitting the gym and prefers to spend her downtime in front of the TV rather than working out.

“I do love squats, abs and arm exercises,” Perrie told Closer when asked about her fitness secrets, but confessed at the time that she’s not exactly addicted to working out in the gym.

“I don’t really exercise,” Edwards said in the interview. “When we get time off, I like to relax. During my time off, I love to get pampered. I also love to relax and watch TV. I’m all about the chilling.”