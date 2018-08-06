Danica McKellar To Star In Brand New Dark Comedy ‘The Fiddling Horse’

Well known for her math skills, passion for education, and as playing Winnie on 'The Wonder Years,' McKellar is set to play a role in the newest C.J. Wallis film.

American actress Danica Mae McKellar, perhaps most well known for her role as Winnie Cooper in hit television series of days past, The Wonder Years, is a mathematics writer and an education advocate. Her more recent Hollywood roles have been as the voice of Miss Martian in the animated series Young Justice, her role in 2015 Netflix original series Project Mc2 and with an appearance in several Hallmark Channel Films, cites IMDB. Now, McKellar has been cast as a leading portrayal in the upcoming dark comedy, The Fiddling Horse by C.J. Wallis, according to the Variety.

Her character will be that of a woman who inherits a racehorse, teams up with an ex-celebrity jockey who is currently a trainer, and attempts to elevate her not so hot status withing the high society circle she so desires in a secret con to cash in on the winnings at the race track with said racehorse.

McKellar is a New York Times bestselling author for her books Math Doesn’t Suck and Kiss My Math. Some other notable actions Kellar has taken on the side of math and education, as well as female society, is her testimony before a Congressional subcommittee, where she spoke on the importance of woman in the math and science community. Having become a regular guest on NPR’s “Science Firday,” Kellar is also going for producing her own show on Nerdist Channel, reports Variety.

Andy Kindler, and American comedian from Queens, New York, will star alongside McKellar in filmmaker C.J. Wallis’s independent dark comedy, The Fiddling Horse, as was cited back in April on Variety. Kindler will place the former celebrity jockey turned horse trainer. Most recently, he has been a recurring role on Fox’s animated series Bob’s Burgers and Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. Kindler previously appeared on Everybody Loves Raymond and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Director C.J. Wallis has also created the movie Perfect Bid, which some might recognize as having been named for best documentary at the 2017 Orlando Film Festival. That film plot was on Ted Slauson’s ability to record and memorize prices from much loved game show, The Price Is Right, which has been around since 1972. Ted Slauson used his talent to help a contestant place the perfect bid in 2008 during a showcase on an episode of The Price Is Right.

The Fiddling Horse is written and directed by C.J. Wallis and is currently in the process of filming, according to IMDB. Other cast members listed for the feature so far are Ester Ku, J. Elvis Weinstein, and Johnny Territo, among several others.