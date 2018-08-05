Thomas Rhett Says That He And Lauren Will Most Likely Have Three More Kids In The Next Five Years

More kids may be in the near future for Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins.

Thomas Rhett has definitely become quite a family man these days. He and his wife, Lauren Akins, are parents to two beautiful little girls, Willa Gray and Ada James. These are busy times for this family of four, but they are not done growing their brood just yet. Access Online talked with the country crooner about whether or not there would be any more kids in their future. The answer is in the hands of his lovely wife.

Lauren loves being a mom. In fact, Rhett calls her a supermom to their daughters. He also calls her “the boss,” and it looks like she has made up her mind on how things are going to be. It sounds like their lives may just be getting even more hectic for them in the near future. He says that his wife has a plan to have five kids, and she wants to have them all by the time she turns 34. She has three more kids to go and only five years to do it in. That means more babies for this couple.

Willa Gray is adopted, so Thomas and Lauren are talking about going that route again. They would be open to the idea, but the “Life Changes” singer said that they will wait to see what happens in the future if God puts that in their path eventually.

He also talked about having two little ones around the same time. Lauren found out that she was pregnant right about the time that little Willa joined their family in 2017. It took some getting used to, as he told Access, but it sure looks like they quickly got the hang of it.

“I feel like we’re starting to finally come up for air. Obviously, we were thrown into two at the same time, so we had to learn how to parent a 2-year-old and an infant at the same time. But now, they’re both starting to play with each other. Ada is starting to walk, and Willa is starting to have legitimate grown-up conversations, which is hilarious. They both just have big personalities.”

Something like our 78491st beach family pic attempt…???? pic.twitter.com/vyyWILXW11 — Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) June 23, 2018

Lauren posted on her Instagram just what trouble her two little girls can get into. Apparently, Ada James is into splashing around in toilet bowls and she decided to share the fun with her mom on Friday by slapping her in the face with her “toilety hands.” She also shared an adorable photo of Willa and Ada looking all innocent and sharing what her morning was like that day.

Despite having her hands full with those two, Lauren wants to share her heart with a few more soon. Thomas Rhett is also a hands-on dad and is all for whatever plans his wife has for growing their family.