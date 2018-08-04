The 'Shahs' couple says the costs for two men having a baby are astronomical

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan might be living a lush and lavish life, but that doesn’t mean he always wants to pay retail. Fans of the show are aware that Reza’s husband Adam Neely is very interested in having a child, but after looking into the cost of a donor egg and a surrogate, the two have determined that it’s all a bit pricey.

PageSix quoted Reza as saying that he’s not opposed to asking Bravo fans for a bit of help with either the egg donation or the surrogacy after learning on the show that the cost in total would be about $160k.

“Adam and I are probably going to have a kid pretty soon, so if anyone wants to donate their eggs or their services as a surrogate, we would love to accept it! I’m finding out that it’s incredibly expensive to have a biological child as two gay men. I looked on eBay but there were no kids for sale there!”

The couple has just completed work on a home together, and on Shahs, Reza told Adam that they could talk about having kids after they move into their dream home.

It’s unclear whether Reza was just teasing or if he seriously wants fans to reach out about volunteering their services.

Baby fever has hit the Bravo show Shahs of Sunset as former star Asa Soltan Rahmati got things started with the birth of her son last year, and now current star Mercedes Javid is undergoing IVF treatments in the hope of having her own baby with husband Tommy Feight.

Javid has also spoken out recently about the process and says she hopes to wrap up the IVF treatments soon and be pregnant in the fall.

“We’re almost done, so fingers crossed we’ll be starting a family in the near future. The biggest message to women on this journey is to find a good support network or support group or people who have gone through it and talk about it because it’ll probably feel better the more questions you ask.”

Javid says that fans will get to see her wedding to Feight on the current season of Shahs of Sunset and that the two are traveling right now to New York for the last hurrah.