Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Thoughts On Having More Kids

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the possibility of having more children, only four months after the birth of her daughter, True Thompson.

According to an August 3 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian recently sat down to talk about her new athletic line for Good American, the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and her adorable baby daughter.

When asked if she would consider having more babies in the future, Khloe replied, “Let my uterus shrink down again! I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don’t know if I’m ready to get pregnant again, it’s a lot!”

Although Khloe Kardashian seemingly doesn’t have a timeline to give little True a baby brother or sister, she says that it is “definitely” something that she wants going forward.

“I definitely want more kids, I just don’t know when that is gonna be. I heard that you should wait at least a year.”

In addition, Kardashian opened up about her daughter’s personality, revealing that she is very “sweet” and “girlie,” and that she can’t help but dress her up in adorable outfits and put bows in her hair. However, Khloe says that she feels a bit guilty because she always hated when her mother, Kris Jenner, would do that to her.

“I’m just doing exactly what I hated that my mom did to me, I’m basically doing it to True. I was like, ‘What the f–k?'” Khloe said after revealing she’s seen multiple family photos of herself and her sisters wearing “huge metallic bows,” adding, “and now I’m doing it to her.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently had to leave L.A. and her baby girl in order to head out on the road and promote her brand new athletic wear line for her Good American clothing company. When Khloe returned home, she revealed that she found balloons and cake to congratulate her on her new accomplishment courtesy of her Tristan Thompson.

Khloe showed off her surprise via her Instagram story, and thanked Tristan for his sweet gesture.

“I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan. Good American balloons and a cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Khloe said in the video.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is getting stronger in the wake of the NBA star’s cheating scandal back in April, which could eventually lead to baby True getting a younger brother or sister in the future.