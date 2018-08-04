‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: Phyllis Revisits Another Ex!

Phyllis doesn't know who she wants.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview brings a shocking twist in the form of an unexpected kiss and a vengeance-filled brother whose hurt will tear his family apart.

Devon (Bryton James) issued an ultimatum to his sister — turn yourself in, or I’ll do it for you. Ultimately, next week, it looks like Lily (Christel Khalil) goes to Paul (Doug Davidson) to admit that she ran the red light causing the accident that resulted in Hilary and her baby’s deaths.

To add to the problems, Devon wants to ask the judge to give her the maximum sentence for her distracted driving. In fact, he wants her to have to watch Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) grow up from behind bars! Cane (Daniel Goddard) doesn’t take too kindly to that. He tries to punch his brother-in-law, but Nate (Darnell Brooks) is there to stop him from doing something he’ll surely regret.

Apparently, Devon isn’t thinking at all about how this situation will affect his niece and nephew or even his dad, Neil (Kristoff St. John). This family is already reeling over Hilary’s death and rather than deal with his grief Devon is lashing out in anger, which he’ll likely regret eventually. It’s going to be a long road to healing for everybody involved.

Next week on #YR, tension builds in Genoa City. You won’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/e1sEl1aVyW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) revisited her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow) recently in an ill-advised one night stand after she and Billy (Jason Thompson) temporarily broke up. Recently, though, her ex-husband Jack (Peter Bergman) stepped up to provide support as they both dealt with the loss of their friend. They’ve grown ever closer as they’ve bonded again through their extreme heartache.

Now, things get really wild with the exes because Jack admits to Phyllis that he never stopped loving her. Phyllis believed that her affair with Jack’s brother Billy made him hate her, but he reveals that she is entirely wrong about that. Sure, he felt extreme anger over Phyllis and Billy carrying on behind his back, but eventually, that initial reaction died down, and his love for Phyllis remained.

Now that things aren’t going well with Billy, Jack has been there to help pick up the pieces and support Phyllis when she needs it. They end up kissing, but will he feel the same when he finds out about her night with Nick? For that matter, how would Jack feel if he finds out about her part in J.T.’s murder? He may not appreciate it at all.

