Meghan Markle Stuns In Navy Dress As She Celebrates Birthday At Pal’s Wedding

The Duchess of Sussex upstaged everyone in a gorgeous Club Monaco dress.

Meghan Markle showed off her gorgeous birthday suit—at a friend’s wedding. On her 37th birthday, her first as an official royal, the stylish Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband Prince Harry to his best friend’s wedding at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. And while it’s in bad form to upstage the bride, Meghan took the cake with her to-die-for dress.

The newlywed Duke and Duchess were photographed at the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, just two months after they exchanged vows themselves at Windsor Castle. Charlie is a close friend of Prince Harry from his prep school days and served as an usher at the royal wedding in May, while the Prince returned the favor and served as best man for the wedding that took place on his wife’s birthday.

The Daily Mail posted photos Of Duchess Meghan, who wore a stunning sleeveless, navy Club Monaco midi dress that had had a pleated skirt with a striking lilac, pink and forest green pattern on the bottom. The dress, which is still available on Club Monaco’s website, retails for $520.

The newlywed royal paired the dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator, bow-detailed Aquazzura pumps, and a Kayu straw clutch, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Meghan Markle was reportedly seen waving to onlookers and chatting with other guests outside of the church. The newest member of the royal family didn’t seem to mind sharing her birthday with her pal’s wedding day at all.

Meghan Markle stuns in chic @ClubMonaco dress on her birthday as she accompanies Prince Harry to Charlie van Straubenzee's weddinghttps://t.co/RZTb04YqHx pic.twitter.com/dfwtlzDjfA — ES Lifestyle (@ESLifeandStyle) August 4, 2018

While she’ll be eating wedding cake instead of birthday cake on her big day, Duchess Meghan got a huge serving of birthday honors from the royal family. Elle reported that the royal family pulled out all the social media stops to post blasts about Meghan’s birthday.

Kensington Palace, which represents Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, shared a sweet tweet and Instagram message in Meghan’s honor, while the Royal Family Twitter and Instagram, which represent Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace, shared a photo of Meghan and the Queen looking chummy as they shared a laugh. Clarence House, the social media moniker for Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a birthday tribute that included a photo of their new daughter-in-law. It is clear that the royal family loves and supports Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s 37th birthday is much different than her celebration last year. According to Hello!, for her 36th birthday last August, Prince Harry took his bride-to-be on a birthday trip to Africa.