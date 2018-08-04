Halsey Shows Off Backside While Surfing In One-Piece Thong Swimsuit In Hawaii

Halsey is putting her split from G-Eazy behind her.

Since the famous pair called it quits, Halsey has been flooding her Instagram account with sexy bikini pics. Whether it’s just because she’s enjoying a vacation or if it’s because she’s subtly letting G-Eazy get another glimpse at what he’s missing out on, one thing is certain — her body is killer.

While she is in Honolulu for an upcoming show, Halsey enjoyed a little time at the beach and was sure to share her adventures with her Instagram followers. In the last of a series of three posts from her surf sesh, the singer shows off not one but two photos of her backside for her 8 million plus followers.

In the first of the two photos in the deck, the singer rides a wave like a pro. She wears her hair up in a high bun with a bandana in her hair, most likely to keep it out of her face. The 23-year-old rocks a sexy white one-piece swimsuit that tucks into her behind, giving fans a glimpse of her toned booty. The back of the sexy suit has red straps that criss-cross all the way down her back.

In the second photo of the pair, Halsey simply sits on her surfboard as she looks off into the distance and takes it all in. Once again, her backside is fully on display but this time, the singer sports a long-sleeved blue swim top over the suit.

It should come as no shock that Halsey’s followers have already given the photos a fair amount of attention in just less than a day of the post. So far, the photos have already amassed over 598,000 likes in addition to 2,800 comments. Many fans wrote that they would be seeing or had seen the singer in concert while countless others used the opportunity to gush over her rockin’ body.

“Great job on the legs, butt and positive affirmation.”

“The best part of surfing is when you’re one with the ocean…..it clears your mind completely. And that is a beautiful thing,” another fan wrote.

“i’m ready to see youuuuu!” one more commented.

Earlier this summer, the Inquisitr shared that Halsey and G-Eazy called it quits after just a year of dating. According to the report, Halsey deleted every photo with G-Eazy from her Instagram page. And after rumors swirled that the couple may have split, Halsey broke her silence on the matter and was honest with fans, posting an explanation on her Instagram story.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

According to her website, Halsey will play her next show in Seoul on August 6.