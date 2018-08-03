Watch West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 2nd T20I, Start Time, Preview Of Florida Match

The Bangladesh cricket tour of West Indies moves to the United States on Saturday, where the Tigers hope an influx of Bangladesh fans living in the U.S. will give their team a new lift.

The Bangladesh cricket tour of West Indies finishes with two T20 International matches in the United States, starting on Saturday with a must-win game for the Tigers who find themselves down by a game in the three-match series, as ESPN CricInfo reported, after dropping the rain-shortened opener in Basseterre on Tuesday. But the second T20 gives Bangladesh a chance to even the series as the game will live stream from Lauderhill, Florida.

The third and possibly deciding match of the series will also be played in Florida, the following day, as the Bangladesh T20 showdown marks the third time that West Indies has taken their T20 game onto U.S. soil after matches against New Zealand there in 2012 and two more with India as the opponent in 2016, according to CricInfo.

While the Windies would seem to have the more natural constituency in southeast Florida, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan says he believes that a strong, American Bangladesh fan base will turn out on Saturday to give his side an emotional uplift.

“Naturally, it will be exciting. We are expecting to have fun as there will be a huge amount of Bangladeshi fans among the crowd who will surely turn out to be a motivating factor,” Shakib told CricBuzz.

Shakib al-Hasan expects a large contingent of Bangladeshi fans to show up in Florida on Saturday. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second T20 International match between West Indies and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, August 4, at 20,000-seat Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, in the United States. That start time will be 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

In Bangladesh, the crucial T20 match gets underway at 6:00 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Sunday, August 5. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

For West Indies on Tuesday, Andre “Superman” Russell made his return to the Windies — after a series of injuries and a doping ban, as The Guardian reported — a triumphant one, leading his side with 35 runs off of 21 balls in the match that was shortened to 11 overs per side. But West Indies needed just 9 overs plus one ball to chase down the Duckworth-Lewis target of 91, per CricInfo. Russell also took one wicket in his four overs with the ball.

West Indies’ Andre Russell keyed his side’s victory in the first T20I. Lynne Sladky / AP Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will broadcast the opening T20 International match of the three-game series against West Indies live on Wednesday morning. Fans in India can watch a live stream via Sony LIV.

Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the high-powered 20-overs cricket action in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the exciting match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.