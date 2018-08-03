Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Bikini Body & Toned Abs On A Yacht

Vanessa wowed in a two piece bikini while striking some poses on a yacht.

Vanessa Hudgens is flaunting her toned middle in a bikini during a recent trip on a luxury yacht. Daily Mail reports that the former High School Musical star was showing off her bikini body on Instagram this week as she shared a number of snaps of herself soaking up the sun in Miami, Florida, with her girlfriends.

The star first gave fans a glimpse at her toned bikini body on the social media site on August 2 as she posted a snap of herself and two friends sporting their bikinis while on a yacht.

The photos showed all three wearing Captain’s hats as they enjoyed some downtime on the boat, while Hudgens matched her hat to her two-piece by sporting a white bikini top and a burnt orange sarong.

Posting several pictures as they posed on the boat, one showed Vanessa blowing a kiss to the camera as she and her friends enjoyed their time on the water.

“No trip to Miami is complete without a visit to @davegrutman and @isabelarangela,” Vanessa captioned the snap.

The star also uploaded some solo snaps in her bikini as she soaked up the sun in Florida, which revealed that Hudgens was wearing red high-waisted swimsuit bottoms with her white top as she enjoyed some time by the ocean.

Drinking from a straw and wearing a white baseball cap while standing on the beach in her two-piece bikini, Vanessa captioned the snaps she shared with her almost 30 million Instagram followers, “And we back on the beach. With a s**t ton of seaweed lol.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared, this is the second time in recent weeks that Hudgens – who is set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming movie Second Act – has been flaunting her impressive bikini body on social media.

Last month in July, the actress shared a photo of herself in a low-cut black swimsuit at the beach while telling her Instagram followers that she was spending her “last day in paradise.”

Last day in paradise ???? A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jul 11, 2018 at 4:38pm PDT

And Vanessa certainly works hard to keep her body so toned.

In a past interview with Women’s Health in which she discussed her health and fitness secrets, Hudgens confessed that she’s a big fan of Yoga and thinks of it more than just a physical workout because of how it keeps her mind healthy as well as her body.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I don’t consider it fitness. It’s more like therapy for me,” Vanessa said of her go-to exercise method, adding that she’s also a big fan of the intense stationary bike riding classes Soul Cycle.

“Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I’m happy. It’s like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good,” the actress said, adding that she likes to go to the front of the class so that she’ll push herself even harder. “I love being in front, because I’ll push myself harder and I’ll give the class energy too. So it’s a win-win,” she said.