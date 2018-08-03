Donald Trump Once ‘Stopped By,’ Danced At One Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Infamous Parties

It may be hard to picture, but the POTUS once enjoyed partying with celebrities.

In last night’s rebroadcast of a June episode of CBS’ Late Late Show, friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ashton Kutcher sat together on the couch for a chat with James Corden.

During the lengthy interview, the British host referred to Diddy as “one of the world’s best party hosts.” He then asked The Four: Battle for Stardom panelist which of his parties was his favorite.

“I’d probably have to say my 30th birthday party,” the now 48-year-old answered.

He then rattled off the names of some of the A-listers who attended the bash.

“Muhammad Ali came, Oprah, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Costner, Jay-Z, Beyoncé… Donald Trump stopped by,” said Diddy.

Corden could not believe that the current president of the United States used to party with a rap superstar.

“Yeah, he stopped by. That was back in the days,” the head of Bad Boy Entertainment nonchalantly explained.

“Would he still get an invite now?” Corden asked.

“We’re a little tighter on the list now,” Diddy jokingly responded.

Corden continued his interrogation about the party.

“This was before social media, so things were a little bit more private, but it was a gorgeous time,” the “It’s All About the Benjamins” rapper revealed, adding that there’s a lot of dancing and Cîroc vodka, which he is a part owner of, at his shindigs.

Terence Patrick / CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“I’d do anything to see Donald Trump dancing at one of your parties,” said a still baffled Corden before asking if the POTUS actually got on the dance floor during the party he attended.

“I’m not gonna lie, he did,” Diddy seriously stated.

This is when Kutcher finally felt the need to join the conversation, asking if Trump was really “mixing it up” or just doing lame “lean back” movements.

Funnyman Corden then threw his head all around, singing lines from a Willow Smith song — “I whip my hair back and forth, I whip my hair back and forth.”

“Was it like the sun was shining in the middle of the dance floor?” Kutcher hilariously wondered.

The talk show host then asked Diddy if he would talk to Trump now, and that’s when things took a more serious tone.

Evan Vucci / Getty Images

“I’m not against speaking to anybody for the betterment of the greater good,” said the music mogul.

“We’re in a crazy time. It’s really hard to speak and amplify what’s going on. I try right now just to lead by example. I think a lot of times it’s a big distraction and a lot of times it’s a wake-up call for us to take accountability on the future of America and the future of the world.”

Corden then proposed a 2020 Diddy/Kutcher ticket.

“As I’m seeing what’s going on with the country now, I don’t think it would be in the country’s best interest to have me in charge of the country, but I’m here to do my part,” said Diddy.

“I think it’s very funny, and I really appreciate it,” stated Kutcher.

“I think it’s legitimately one of the toughest worst jobs on the planet for anybody to take, so anybody that decides to take it on has a lot of guts or a very large ego — it’s one or the other. And, truth be told, if there’s stability there, I think there’s stability everywhere…. I think people are more productive when they’re not existing in fear, and I think there’s a lot of fear in the world right now, and I think people are highly productive when they’re being motivated through purpose and presence and not fear, and so it would be my goal that whoever is in that position eventually is somebody that instills trust and confidence in the community and world.”

Diddy then brought back the humor by saying that, if he were president, he would “just give all the money away to the people that need it and that need help.”

“If I’m president, I have to take care of the people, brother,” he summed it all up.

Watch Diddy and Kutcher on the Late Late Show below.