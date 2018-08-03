Kylie Jenner Gets In Fight With Caitlyn Jenner, Reportedly Thinks Her Girlfriend Is A Gold Digger

While Caitlyn Jenner may be totally smitten with her girlfriend, there’s one person who is certainly not — daughter Kylie Jenner.

Caitlyn and her much-younger girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time, but it wasn’t until May that the couple actually confirmed their relationship. And now that everything is out in the open, Caitlyn reportedly cannot stop gushing about the 22-year-old to friends and family.

According to Radar Online, Caitlyn’s fondness of her newest love is really making his daughter, Kylie, sick. A source close to Caitlyn told the outlet that the former Olympian’s love life has been getting under her daughter’s skin, as Sophia is the only thing that Caitlyn talks about.

“Cait couldn’t stop talking about Sophia, her beauty and how much she’s into fashion and makeup and even suggested to Kylie hire Sophia to work on her cosmetic lines,” the source claims.

It was at that point that Kylie decided that enough was enough and really laid into Caitlyn, says the source.

“Kylie wasn’t hearing any of that and told Cait Sophia’s too young and only in the relationship for the money,” the insider dished. “Cait took offense to that and explained to Kylie that Sophia is the most honest, open and understanding women she’s ever been with in her life. Kylie took that as a diss to her mother and they dropped the subject.”

Caitlyn has been spending a lot of money on her newest girlfriend, according to the publication. Not only does Caitlyn take Sophia to fancy dinners at some of the finest restaurants in Los Angeles — she also splurges on other items like jewelry and nice handbags for her lady love. And Caitlyn can put no price on the relationship, according to the source.

“This is costing Caitlyn at least $50,000 each week but she thinks nothing of this weird arrangement.”

Elle shares that the relationship between Hutchins and Jenner began to grow right around the time when Caitlyn cut ties with the Kardashian clan after Jenner’s book, The Secrets Of My Life, was published. After that, Caitlyn even lost the support of much of the LGBTQ community — that is when she really began to lean on Sophia.

“Cait is a complete outcast at the moment. She has also lost friends in the LGBT community because of her political views. She lost her support system when she fell out with her family and these days, it feels like Sophia’s the only person she can count on,” a source said at the time.

Things are going so well at this time that the couple are reportedly already talking about a potential wedding.

Now, it remains to be seen if the pair will eventually walk down the aisle.