TLC’s New Series, ‘Little Life On The Prairie,’ Features Webnar Farming Family

A new show about the lives of little people is coming to the network.

TLC is known for airing captivating reality shows about people with dwarfism like The Little Couple, 7 Little Johnstons, and, one of the network’s biggest hits, Little People, Big World.

Later this month, television viewers will meet another interesting family, the Webnars, in the brand-new series Little Life on the Prairie.

“In its six-episode run, TLC’s Little Life on the Prairie will follow the family’s effort to run a farm, adjust to country life, and expand their family despite major health risks and medical challenges,” said TLC in a press release that was posted on the Futon Critic website.

Starring married couple Lauren and Nate, and their adorable 4-year-old daughter, Juniper, the series will feature the family leaving city life in California behind to become farmers in Arizona.

Nate has previous experience in farming, having been raised on a Wisconsin hobby farm, but Lauren doesn’t have any expertise in the field, as she is described as a “quintessential city girl.”

As the family adjusts to their new life, Lauren and Nate are also busy trying to have another child using IVF. However, because of a genetic condition related to their dwarfism, pregnancy is risky because the child can acquire a fatal condition called double-dominant syndrome.

Sadly, Lauren has previously carried two babies to term that died shortly after their births.

❤️ A post shared by Lauren Webnar (@thewebnars) on Aug 2, 2018 at 5:54pm PDT

Each member in the family of three were born with achondroplasia, which is a form of short-limbed dwarfism, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s Genetics Home Reference.

“All people with achondroplasia have short stature… [with] an average-size trunk, short arms and legs with particularly short upper arms and thighs, limited range of motion at the elbows, and an enlarged head (macrocephaly) with a prominent forehead. Fingers are typically short and the ring finger and middle finger may diverge, giving the hand a three-pronged (trident) appearance.”

“Fitting in perfectly with our network’s mission to celebrate families from all walks of life, TLC is proud to share this emotional journey,” said Howard Lee, TLC’s president and general manager.

“Little Life on the Prairie follows a period of major transition for the endearing Webnar family, including extreme highs, lows, and relatable moments that our viewers love to connect with most.”

If the new series sounds captivating, be sure to catch Lauren, Nate, and Juniper, in the premiere of Little Life on the Prairie on Monday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. Central on TLC.