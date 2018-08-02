‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Shoots Down Rumors That She Has A Drinking Problem On ‘WWHL’

'But if you never want me to drink again on TV, I won't.'

Dorinda Medley is putting the rumors of her drinking problem to rest once and for all.

Over the course of Season 10 of the Real Housewives of New York City, many fans have noticed that Dorinda has been having a really good time. In fact, some of the funniest moments from the show revolve around Dorinda having a few cocktails. But while it was all fun and games at first, now many fans have become increasingly concerned that Medley may actually have drinking problems.

However, according to People, Medley shot those rumors down last night while appearing on her Bravo boss’s show Watch What Happens Live. When talking to host Andy Cohen, Medley called her alleged drinking problem “the most ridiculous thing.”

“People see the way I run my life. I have a wonderful life. But if you never want me to drink again on TV, I won’t. That’ll be done.”

“I don’t have a drinking problem,” she told Cohen. “We got to stop that topic.”

And Medley didn’t stop there, pointing fingers at some of her co-stars who haven’t been receiving as much flack as she has for their on-camera drinking. Medley specifically referenced the time when co-star Bethenny Frankel called her a “drunk,” saying that she has no business saying that as she’s a big drinker herself.

Love my girl @jennymccarthy ???? A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Jul 28, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT

“There’s a lot of pots calling the kettle black,” Medley dished. “I don’t think anyone is in a position to be speaking like that. Especially people who are supposed to be having your back. So I don’t think of it. I think it’s just banter and people like to talk because I don’t think they like to look at themselves.”

And on last night’s episode of the hit show, Luann called Medley out for drinking. At the time, de Lesseps had just completed her first stint in rehab. But the pair got in an epic fight and Medley even threw a few insults at Luann during their on-screen battle, telling Luann that she would be back to drinking in three months. Even today, Dorinda told Cohen that she has no business lecturing her on drinking.

“The thing is, Luann at that point — especially the old saying, if you knew then what you know now — wasn’t in a position to be lecturing me,” Medley claims. “She really wasn’t. … I mean, 21 days does not make Buddha.”

Toward the end of the drinking conversation, Medley just explained to Cohen that she has been a great friend to Luann over the years and she was very hurt at her allegations that she had a drinking problem.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.