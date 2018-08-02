‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 2: Steffy’s Commitment, & Maya Questions Emma [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 2 reveal that Maya (Karla Mosley) has a pertinent question for Emma (Nia Sioux), while Liam (Scott Clifton) also questions Steffy’s recent decisions. In the meantime, Steffy herself has no qualms about declaring where her commitment and priorities lie.

Maya has always thought that Emma has a hidden agenda, and as far as her nephew is concerned, it seems as if she has eyes in the back of her head. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that she will ask Xander’s (Adain Bradley) love interest an important question which Emma should answer as honestly as possible, at least for herself.

“She is his ex-girlfriend. Do you feel threatened by her?”

Maya will tell Emma that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is Xander’s ex-girlfriend so it should be obvious that they had some emotional ties in the past. She then follows up and asks if Emma feels threatened by her. B&B fans will remember that Zoe stole the Hope For The Future fashion show, a spotlight that Emma had coveted for herself. Now, it seems as if Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) may have a job proposition for Zoe as a model and Maya would like to know if that would be a problem for Emma.

Liam cannot understand how Steffy could go back to Bill after nearly destroying her life, and nearly costing her their child. As he told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), he cannot put a stop to the wedding because he couldn’t comprehend her thought processes. He also told her father that she had gone to the dark side.

“How does she marry him after everything that he’s put her through, after everything he put all of us through?”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Liam will turn to his brother Wyatt (Darin Brooks) in his hour of crisis. Not only does he need a place to stay, but he needs a sounding board to vent all of his frustration. Perhaps Wyatt will offer him the reassurance that he longs to hear.

Steffy has come full circle and in a riveting episode declared that she chooses herself. In the Bold and the Beautiful preview video, she is vamped up and dressed to kill at Forrester Creations. She makes it clear where her commitment lies.

“My biggest commitment will always be to myself and to my little girl.”

Steffy chose Kelly and herself, and certainly doesn’t need a man to lean on. She has the majority of the company shares and will be carving out a new life for herself. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.