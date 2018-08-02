Demi Lovato Will Reportedly Be Forced To Choose Between Rehab And Losing Friends And Team, Says ‘TMZ’

Demi's friends and team are reportedly giving her a choice that could change the course of her life.

Demi Lovato’s friends and family believe that the best thing for Demi is to go straight to a live-in rehab right after being discharged from the hospital. As the singer waffles on whether she ought to seek further treatment or not, it appears that those who love her the most are ready to give her an ultimatum.

According to TMZ, Demi’s friends and team are prepared to tell her that although it’s her choice whether to go to rehab, they will not stand by her if she chooses not to seek intensive treatment. One key team member said that “She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing.”

It appears that several months ago, Demi’s long-time manager Phil McIntyre left his post for the same reason. Phil staged an intervention for Demi after she relapsed after six years of sobriety, but Demi refused to see that she had a problem, according to Hollywood Life.

The tough love approach is only being used because her friends and team saw that she came close to death during her last overdose. It was only thanks to Narcan that Demi survived the scary experience. Since the incident, Lovato has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Demi Lovato is set to leave hospital 'this week' & may enter rehab following her overdose that 'nearly killed her', according to TMZ! Demi is still in hospital suffering from high fever & nausea. pic.twitter.com/XXYTI6wv0s — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 2, 2018

During the days since her overdose, Demi’s been visited by her mom, sisters, and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. Wilmer has allegedly said that he’s planning on being part of Demi’s recovery efforts.

The news about her friends and team giving Lovato the hard decision comes after it looked like Demi wasn’t sure whether or not she would pursue intensive treatment, according to the Inquisitr. Some believe that Demi would have gone regardless of the ultimatum, whereas others think that Demi might try to shrug off her latest relapse.

Continuing to send lots of love to @ddlovato ❤???????????????? pic.twitter.com/P5OYk3f8RY — SiriusXM Hits 1 (@SiriusXMHits1) August 1, 2018

Regardless of what the singer decides to do, it looks like she may be released “this week,” reported the Daily Mail. During the hospitalization, Lovato’s been under close medical supervision, which ensured her safety.

Meanwhile, others believe that the only way that Demi can fully recover and get well is if she bids farewell to the glitz and glamour of show business. One friend said that “She needs to get out of this whole system that she has been in since she was 13.”

For now, fans are waiting to see what Demi decides to do, while many hope that she continues to seek the treatment she needs to help her get back on the path to recovery.