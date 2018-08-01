New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin Reveals She’s Newly Divorced, Talks Dating

Bristol Palin is a single mom yet again. The newest member of the Teen Mom OG cast recently revealed that she and her husband have divorced.

According to an August 1 report by Us Weekly, Bristol Palin says that she is “freshly divorced” from her husband, Dakota Meyer. Dakota had filed for divorce in February, only nine months after the couple welcomed their daughter, Atlee, together. The pair also share 2-year-old daughter Sailor, and Bristol is the mother of 9-year-old Tripp, whose father is her former boyfriend, Levi Johnston.

While the divorce seemed confirmed earlier in the year, social media posts had many fans believing that Bristol and Dakota had gotten back together. However, it seems that the couple couldn’t work things out, and Palin says she’s single, but “not ready to date” just yet.

Teen Mom OG fans will likely see Bristol Palin adjust to becoming a single mother of three kids during her first season on the MTV series. Bristol became famous when her mother, Sarah Palin, ran for vice president with John McCain. At the time, Bristol was only a teenager and pregnant with her son Tripp.

Later, Bristol began advocating for safe sex, and even teamed up with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and former star of the show Farrah Abraham along the way. She also appeared on a season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, and starred on her own reality TV series for a while.

Many fans had mixed emotions when it was announced that Bristol Palin was joining the cast of the MTV series. However, Palin spoke out about her casting, revealing that she was very “excited” to be able to “share” her life as a mother with viewers.

“I am so excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” Palin wrote via Instagram, along with a photo of herself and her children with the MTV camera crew.

Bristol is said to be getting paid $250K for appearing on Teen Mom OG in the upcoming season, and has an option to score an additional $50K each year for the next two seasons if she decides to extend her contract with the network. Since Palin is already well known it seems she could draw in more viewers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MTV star Cheyenne Floyd and her baby daddy, Corey Wharton, are also rumored to be joining the Teen Mom OG cast along with Bristol Palin and the remaining original stars, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood.