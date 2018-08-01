Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Had A “Date Night” On Mustique Island Per ‘Hello! Magazine’

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have just welcomed their third child, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t relish some time away from their kids. Hello! Magazine reports that the Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge had a grown-up night out on the island of Mustique, a private island in St Vincent And The Grenadines.

According to Hello!, William and Kate are on a family vacation, and have brought along his in-laws, Carole and Joseph Middleton. The in-laws presumably babysat Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte while the young royal couple had their date night.

Kate and William were reportedly spotted at a party at Basil’s bar, a local hotspot that’s become a celebrity hiding spot where they can let loose and not worry about the paparazzi.

“They were there for the cocktails segment and kept it rather classy,” an eyewitness reportedly said.

The Royals are pals with the former proprietor of the bar whose full name is Basil Charles. The Caribbean barman, now 70-years-old, ran a pop-up bar at the Goring hotel before Kate and William’s royal wedding in 2011. In an article for the The Daily Mail, he wrote that he has partied with the older royals as well, including Princess Margaret, who also used the island as a retreat.

Hello! Magazine notes that Prince William and Kate Middleton started vacationing on the island in 2008, three years before their wedding. But this vacation is, of course, Prince Louis’ first time tagging along with the family.

The theme for the party at Basil’s was reportedly “Splash of Gold.” Eyewitnesses say that William ditched the typical dark/neutral colored suits he often wears to his official royal duties and opted for a pink printed shirt. Hello! did not offer any details about Kate Middleton’s outfit but they did say that both royals looked “island chic.” Kate and Will weren’t the only well-known faces there, as the Rolling Stones’ frontman, Mick Jagger, was also allegedly there.

While there hasn’t been any news of wild partying by the royals, there seems to be a code that says “what happens on Mustique stays on Mustique.” There aren’t any photos of Will and Kate on their night out at Basil’s Bar. As Hello! also notes, there is a no-fly-zone over Mustique and there are just 100 villas on the island. So, if the Duke and Duchess really let go during their night away from their kids, we’ll probably never know.

The Cambridges and their kids were last seen together at Prince Louis’ christening on July 9, which was also attended by the Middletons and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.