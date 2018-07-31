Roseanne Barr’s Daughter Reveals She Has Received Death Threats Following Her Mom’s Controversial Remarks

The comedian's 42-year-old daughter is feeling the wrath from Hawaiian residents.

Roseanne Barr’s daughter is not happy with some of the media coverage about her famous mom. Jennifer Pentland, the 42-year-old daughter of the former Roseanne star, is coming to her mother’s defense after a comment the comic made during her live podcast last week at a New York City comedy club with her longtime friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach rubbed some people the wrong way.

During the podcast, Barr explained to the audience why being labeled “racist” after her ill-fated tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett has left her terrified. The 65-year-old comedian maintains her dig at Jarrett was purely political and had nothing to do with race.

“When you’re called a racist and you live on an island full of brown people, it’s kind of terrifying. I live in Hawaii,” Barr told the podcast audience Thursday night.

Roseanne Barr has a home in Hawaii and has been a big part of her community. While she revealed she felt “love” from people in Hawaii when she retreated to the Aloha State in the weeks following the Twitter scandal, Big Island residents weren’t happy about Barr ‘s comment about skin color. And now her daughter is feeling the effects, too.

Jennifer, who is Barr’s daughter from her first marriage to Bill Pentland, took issue with a “clickbait” headline on a People magazine article. The headline, “Roseanne Barr: ‘I Was Terrified Living on an Island Full of Brown People’ After Racist Tweet,” has now caused Pentland to receive death threats.

“Your @people clickbait headline regarding @therealroseanne is getting me threats at home, at work, and on social media. Thanks! Hope you got all the clicks you wanted!” Pentland tweeted.

Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: "I wish I worded it better" https://t.co/pcT9XumQ8N pic.twitter.com/EyMKBCtWFk — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 28, 2018

In an interview with Hawaii News Now, Pentland said she has even been the recipient of unsettling comments from people she used to consider friends.

“It’s absolutely terrifying. I saw what people who are my friends, people I’m friends with, were saying about my mom. Horrible things I don’t even want to repeat. But a lot of them were like, ‘take her fishing, leave her in the ocean, let her die.'”

Pentland also defended her famous mom, saying she loves her Hawaiian neighbors. Pentland reiterated that her mother is not racist and that her sense of humor has been taken out of context by the media.

“She loves her community. She loves this island, we all do. I’ve been here 10 years. I work full time at a little market in Honokaa. She supplies all the produce there, or a lot of the produce for that market. It’s a labor of love. She’s not getting anything back for it.”

In May, Roseanne Barr lost her hit ABC sitcom after she described Valerie Jarrett as the baby of “the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.” Barr has maintained she thought Jarrett was white when she made the comment.