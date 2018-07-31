Demi Lovato Hasn’t Decided On Rehab Yet Following Drug Overdose, Per ‘People Magazine’

Demi Lovato remains in the hospital one week after she was found unconscious after suffering a drug overdose. Now, sources are revealing that nothing has been decided about the singer entering rehab following the scary incident.

According to a July 30 report by People Magazine, Demi Lovato is still receiving treatment following her shocking drug overdose last week. The singer, who was first rumored to have overdosed on heroin, has allegedly not made a decision about heading to treatment following her hospital release.

Sources tell the magazine that at the moment everyone is focused on getting Lovato physically stronger and healthier before making any big decisions on entering rehab. However, Demi’s family is “pushing” her to return to treatment following the close call.

“It’s too soon to say what the next steps are in terms of entering treatment. Right now everyone is focused on getting Demi physically healthy,” an insider dished, adding that Lovato took a turn for the worse over the weekend.

“Demi wasn’t doing well over the weekend. She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato is said to be surrounded by a support system, which includes her family, like her mother and younger sister, and her very close friend/former boyfriend, actor Wilmer Valderrama. “She has her family and Wilmer with her and by her side every day. Everyone just wants to help get her to a healthy place,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Wilmer Valderrama was devastated to learn that Demi Lovato had overdosed on drugs. The former That 70s Show actor has been in and out of the hospital since Demi was admitted, and he’s said to be helping her through the difficult time.

“He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this. He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him. Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future. He’s the love of her life and vice versa,” a source told People Magazine of Wilmer and Demi’s connection.