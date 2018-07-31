Jenna Dewan Confesses That She Cries ‘All The Time’ Following Split From Channing Tatum

'I cry all the time, I cry a lot.'

Jenna Dewan is having a tough time following her split from Channing Tatum.

As the Inquisitr shared in April, Jenna and Channing shocked the world when they announced that they would be parting ways after nine years of marriage. The couple share one daughter, Everly, together. The pair announced their split in a statement to fans on their social media pages.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they wrote in part of the statement.

And now that both parties have had a few months for everything to sink in, Jenna admitted that she is still having a rough time with things. Yesterday, the Daily Mail shared that the actress appeared on the Late Show With James Corden, where she made a rather surprising revelation about the recent split.

“I cry all the time, I cry a lot, spoiler alert, in life I’m a big emotional person,” Jenna told Corden.

“If everyone caught their tears, there would be no more drought,” Corden quipped back.

A little later in the show, Corden treated Dewan to a car ride with Seatbelt Psychic’s Thomas John and the host had some rather fitting words regarding Dewan’s split with Tatum.

“This is the message I am supposed to give you: Soulmates in life take on many different forms, soulmates do not only have to be in a romantic context. You can go for it in confidence, knowing that there is a lot of support for the decisions you are making,” he told the 37-year-old.

In recent weeks, Dewan has been more open about her split with Channing. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the mother of one bared it all in the most recent issue of Women’s Health. Appearing on the cover naked, the actress left nothing to the imagination in all senses of the word, getting completely candid about her life post-split.

“It’s challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it.”

The dancer also confessed that she is focusing on her wants and needs as a woman and what’s really important to her is what is best for herself and her daughter, Everly. Now she claims she’s on a “new wave of growth” and though it looks different than her past, she will get used to it being her new normal.

You can catch Jenna on World of Dance on Wednesday on NBC.