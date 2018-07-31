Kim Kardashian Slammed For Comments About Her Weight

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism over comments she made about her weight, according to Us Weekly. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and mother of three posted a video on her Instagram Sunday while at a charity poker tournament for the City of Hope in Los Angeles with her mother and sisters Kendall and Khloe. In the video, Kim’s younger sister, Kendall, tells Kim that she is concerned about her.

“I’m really concerned,” Kendall says. “I don’t think you’re eating. You look so skinny.”

“What?” Kim shouts, seemingly overjoyed at the compliment. “Oh, my God, thank you.”

Kim turns the camera onto Khloe, who also addresses Kim’s weight. “I’ve never seen a human being look as good as you – you look like a walking FaceTune doll.”

When Kendall chimed in again saying that her “purse was as tiny [Kim],” Kim shouted, “oh my God, the compliments!” Kim then panned the camera down to show off her trim physique, which was clad in a black tank top and black patent leather pants. In another video shot that evening, the sisters continued talking about Kim’s weight loss. “We’re back to talking about how skinny I am.”

Khloe responded saying that Kim was the skinniest person she’d ever seen. When Kim pointed out that Kendall has a petite frame, Khloe stated that it was normal for Kendall.

“You, it takes work to look like that and it’s amazing,” Khloe said to Kim, and added that Kim’s arms were “pin-thin.” Kim admitted that she’s now “119 pounds.”

Despite the support Kim’s family has shown over her svelte figure, fans on social media were not as complimentary. Many called out Kim and her sisters for speaking about weight loss in that way, saying it sends the wrong message to her fans.

‘”I’m just gonna say this. Using the words ‘anorexic’ and ‘you look like you don’t eat’ as compliments is disgusting. Even if you’re saying them as a joke. An eating disorder should never be used like that.”

Another Twitter user said that Kim’s Instagram story made her “wanna vom.”

kim kardashian's instagram story of her bragging about how skinny she is makes me wanna vom — milly (@_millymae) July 30, 2018

Another added that women who watched Kim’s video “where everyone went around in a circle and praised her for ‘looking like she’s not eating’ and being ‘sooooooo’ [sic] skinny’ that women “don’t have to be thin to be gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Kim has faced backlash regarding weight. In May, many fans criticized her for promoting Flat Tummy appetite-suppressant lollipops.