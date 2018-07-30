Kylie Jenner Was Reportedly Never Able To ‘Be Herself’ With Ex Tyga, Not The Case With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s love life seemingly took a turn for the better when she began dating Travis Scott, and according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper is everything Kylie’s ex, Tyga, wasn’t as she was never able to just “be herself” around him the way she can now with her current beau.

Kylie and Tyga had a very public, rocky relationship and there was quite a bit of controversy when they first got together as Kylie was reportedly still a minor. Nonetheless, the two had an on-and-off relationship for about three years before finally deciding to call it quits for good in 2017.

Shortly thereafter, Kylie began dating Travis and the two welcomed their daughter, Stormi, back in April. The couple maintains a strict level of privacy in their relationship and it appears to be working in their favor, and according to a source, privacy isn’t the only reason the relationship appears to be going so well.

One important factor that was missing in Kylie’s relationship with Tyga and very present in her current relationship with Travis is that the makeup mogul felt she couldn’t just “relax and be herself” whenever she was with Tyga.

“Tyga was a lot more about the lifestyle and the game, and Kylie always felt pressure to be on point. There was always an entourage with Tyga; there were always hot chicks hanging around him, at his house, partying. She never felt like she could truly relax and be herself around Tyga. Travis is just totally chill though; he’s not in to all the partying and girls.”

Kylie and Travis just recently appeared on the cover of GQ magazine’s August issue together and the notoriously private couple even gave fans an inside look on the dynamics of their romance when they sat down for their cover interview. Any fan who picked up a copy of the magazine could tell that the two seemed to be very much in sync with one another.

A second source told the media outlet that Kylie can completely let her hair down and be “without any makeup,” and Travis doesn’t mind one bit.

“She can hang out with him without any makeup, without her hair done, and in her PJs, and he makes her feel like the most beautiful and cherished woman in the world.”

Speaking about relationship goals, the first source says that the Kylie Cosmetics owner is in a much “healthier” relationship with Travis than she ever was with Tyga.