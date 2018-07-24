‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 24: Steffy Lashes Out, ‘How Could You, Liam?’ [Video]

New 'B&B' spoilers tease that Steffy is hurt beyond measure, and Bill says she deserves better.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 24 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will reach her breaking point. In a showdown that will have B&B fans riveted, she will confront Liam (Scott Clifton) and his two-timing ways. For too long Steffy-supporters have waited for Steffy’s true colors to shine, and it seems that she may show them on today’s episode as she stands up for herself and her child. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video also shows that Bill (Don Diamont) seems to be firmly on Steffy’s side.

Bill is still talking to Justin (Aaron D. Spears) about how he set the wheels in motion by baiting Steffy to go to Forrester Creations. He feels that Liam, the “walking ping pong ball,” has not been doing right by the mother of his child. He will tell Justin that Steffy deserves better.

“Steffy doesn’t deserve to be treated this way.”

Bill feels that Liam is using Steffy’s kindness and betraying her trust. Every time Liam purports that he feels caught between the two of them, while the reality is that he’s keeping them both on a string, while he waffles on undecidedly.

“Steffy has to decide to stop being a pawn in Liam’s game.”

Unwittingly having taken Bill’s bait, Steffy makes a shocking discovery when she unexpectedly shows up at Forrester Creations. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Gp1DP4Knb1 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zOFkb0KNBN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2018

B&B fans saw that Steffy walked in on Liam kissing Hope (Annika Noelle). She was outraged and screamed at him, “Oh my God! How could you!” Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the drama will carry on today as Steffy lets her feelings rip. She has given him the benefit of the doubt for too long, just to realize that he was using her all along.

“How could you, Liam? I am taking care of our child! We have a family!”

Remembering the happy times with this family ❤️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PwLS86iamv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2018

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler preview video shows that Steffy will be distraught and tell him that he has destroyed their family. She honestly thought that Liam would stay faithful to her and Kelly, but walking in on him and Hope she will realize that nothing has changed.

“You’ve destroyed our family!”

Steffy will continue lashing out because she feels hurt. For months she has been defending him to Bill and assuring everyone that Liam would not abandon her or Kelly. It turns out that as soon as her back was turned, Liam couldn’t stop himself from canoodling with Hope, according to the Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview.

“The father of my child was half-naked with Hope!”

It seems as if Steffy is not out of options yet. She will refuse to be treated the way Ridge treated her mother. She wants better for Kelly. She wants stability, and Bill is the man who offered her that. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.