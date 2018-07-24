Kelly Dodd Says Shannon Beador And New Boyfriend Scot Matteson ‘Have Things in Common’

Kelly Dodd is weighing in on Shannon Beador's new man.

Shannon Beador hasn’t yet gone public with Scot Matteson but her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Kelly Dodd, has done it for her.

During a new interview with Us Weekly magazine, Dodd confirmed that her co-star, Beador, is dating her rumored boyfriend after splitting from estranged husband David Beador at the end of last year.

“Shannon has a boyfriend,” Dodd said on Monday, July 23 “I’m actually good friends with his ex-wife. I just went to a 50th birthday party with her. And Scot’s really nice, he’s a nice guy, I like him.”

“They both have things in common. They’re both the same age. … They like to travel,” she added.

Although some may believe it will be difficult for Dodd to be close with both Beador and the ex-wife of her new man, Matteson, Dodd assured the magazine that there would be no awkwardness between them. As she explained, Matteson’s ex-wife is completely done with their relationship and wants him to move on and have a good life with someone else.

Beador shared her first photo with Matteson last Monday after traveling to New York City to appear on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. At the time, Beador also included another man in her Instagram photo and didn’t reveal if she was dating either. Instead, she told her fans and followers that she was “having a ball in NYC with new and old friends” at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Below is the photo she shared.

Shannon Beador and David Beador called it quits on their marriage after 17 years at the end of last year and in December, the reality star filed for divorce. Since then, she and her estranged husband have been juggling their parenting duties for their three kids, including Sophie, 17, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

“I shed a lot of tears those seven months. It was hard and my kids saw it too and you want to try and be as positive as you can,” Beador told Us Weekly of her split earlier this week. “I just kept saying, ‘Mom’s sad. Your mom’s sad.’ I had to cry it out I guess. I don’t know. I had to get it out of my system.”

To see more of Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, and their co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.