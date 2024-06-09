5 Times Tom Cruise’s Terrible Behavior Made for Controversial Headlines

Five Times Tom Cruise’s Controversial Behavior Dominated Headlines

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

Tom Cruise, the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise, is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors with a career spanning over four decades. Despite his professional success, Cruise has often found himself at the center of controversy. His behavior has frequently made headlines, garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. Cruise’s glimmering career has been marked by moments of brilliance and episodes of drama which remains a significant part of his legacy. Here are five times Tom Cruise’s actions sparked widespread controversy.

1. Tom Cruise's Advocacy of Scientology

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frank Edwards

Cruise’s indulgence with the Church of Scientology has been a major source of controversy. Converted by his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986, Cruise became a vocal advocate for the religion. His affiliation surfaced in 1990 and by 1992, he was openly promoting its ideologies. The most infamous incident occurred in 2008 when a leaked promotional video showed Cruise discussing Scientology’s benefits with a Mission: Impossible soundtrack in the background. He was seen saying, "Being a Scientologist, when you drive past an accident it's not like anyone else. As you drive past, you know you have to do something about it because you know you're the only one that can really help. It's rough and tumble and it's wild and woolly and it's a blast. It's a blast. It really is fun because there is nothing better than going out there and fighting the fight and suddenly you see things are better. We are the authorities on getting people off drugs, we are the authorities on the mind, we are the authorities on improving conditions... we can rehabilitate criminals... we can bring peace and unite communities."

2. Clash Over Antidepressants with Brooke Shields

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

In May 2005, Cruise publicly criticized actress Brooke Shields for using antidepressants to treat postpartum depression, calling her "irresponsible" for promoting the medication in her memoir, Down Came the Rain. He said, "The thing that I'm saying about Brooke is that there's misinformation. She doesn't understand the history of psychiatry. I disagree with it. She doesn't know what these drugs are, and for her to promote it is irresponsible." However, Shields slammed Cruise later on and exclaimed, "He said, 'I don’t know why I did it. You've always been nice to me. I felt cornered.' By what? His beliefs? I said, 'I don't really want to get into a discussion about it. You did it — and it did not go well for you."

3. Laughing About a Dangerous Flight Incident on David Letterman's Show

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emmanuel Wong

As per the Independent, In a 1999 appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Cruise recalled a troubling incident during a flight to Colorado. He revealed that he and his co-pilot cut off a passenger’s oxygen supply to save it for themselves. The passenger subsequently passed out due to oxygen deprivation. Cruise’s recounting of the event, punctuated by his laughter and the audience’s uneasy chuckles, left Letterman visibly uncomfortable. The host questioned, “But honestly, looking at it from another direction isn’t that attempted manslaughter? You just turned a guy’s oxygen off. You’re lucky you’re not doing time, for the love of God.”

4. The Iconic Couch Jump on Oprah Winfrey's Show

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Timothy Hiatt

As per WION, perhaps the most infamous moment of Cruise's career occurred in 2005 during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Promoting his then-girlfriend Katie Holmes, Cruise jumped on Oprah's couch, shook her hand vigorously, and repeatedly stood up, declaring his love for Holmes with exaggerated gestures. The over-the-top display quickly became a cultural phenomenon, often parodied and ridiculed. She herself later hilariously described Cruise as one of the worst guests she ever had, and the incident significantly damaged Cruise’s public image.

5. Abusive Rant Against 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew for Not Following COVID-19 Protocols

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

In 2020, during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, Cruise was recorded in a furious outburst at crew members who failed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The leaked audio clip captured Cruise yelling, “If I see you do it again, you're f**ing gone. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing."