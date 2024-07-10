5 Things Most People Don't Know About Joe Biden's First Wife, Neilia Biden

Some Truths About Neilia Hunter Biden

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Before Joe Biden was elected as the President of the United States of America, he went through several traumatic incidents in the lives of his family members that also affected his political journey. One such tragedy was the loss of his first wife, Neilia Biden. She was well-known for her dedication and loving nature. During his appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, Joe also said, "The two women that I married, one passed away, were women I knew when I went out with them the first time, I wanted to marry them." Here, we share some lesser-known facts about Joe’s first wife, Neilia.

1. Neilia Played a Huge Role in Joe’s Political Career

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann Archive

Joe has often remembered Neilia as the driving force behind his political rise. As reported by USA Today, he said, "She came around to the thought that there would always be pressure on me to run for something. What she said was, 'I suppose you have to try it once, win or lose, or you'll never be happy with yourself.'" During a 1972 interview, Joe said, "There were only two people who made important decisions in the campaign. Myself and Neilia. She was the brains. Also, she prevented me from blowing my top when I got angry late in the going." In his memoir Promises to Keep, he later explained that she was the one who gave him the confidence he needed to go after his goals.

2. She Was an Exceptional Teacher

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann Archive

Neilia's teaching career inspired many students to discover their best selves. She created a safe environment in her classroom, where students felt at ease and connected. According to her student Patricia Smarzo, she treated everyone equally. As reported by Daily Orange, she said, “Since I was a kid in school, there have always been bullies. There always will be. But there will always be teachers out there that will take you under their wing and say, ‘It will get better.'” Another student shared that Neilia supported her when her mother faced serious health problems.

3. Neilia Was Very Humble

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joshua Roberts

Arlene Vanderlinde, one of Neilia’s sorority sisters, described Neilia as very humble. She said, “She just didn’t try to call attention to herself. She was very beautiful in a very understated way. She was not flamboyant in her dress and makeup or anything.” In 2010, the Syracuse City School District set up a memorial at Bellevue Elementary School in honor of Neilia. As reported by Nicki Swift, Patricia Cowin Wojenski, Neilia's former student said, "Every time I walk by that stone, I look at it and I just think 'Wow, you would be so shocked that you have this little spot here for you.' Because she was just so humble. She never did anything for a pat on the back. She just did it because that's how she was."

4. Neilia’s Kindness

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Leon Neal

Joe described Neilia as an amazing person, a stunning woman whose kindness matched her beauty. He said, "I never met anyone who didn't like Neilia." During the memorial service, Joe spoke to the crowd and revealed that Neilia "had a principle — she treated everyone the same, and that worked both ways. Those who were poor, Black, minority, affluent or socially esteemed, she made no distinction among them." Bill Christopherson, a former student of Neilia's who worked in the neighborhood, recalled how she would often invite him in for hot chocolate during winters.

5. Neilia Motivated Beau to Go to Syracuse University Law School

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

During a visit to Syracuse University, Joe and his son Beau stumbled upon a photograph of Neilia, adorned as the homecoming queen, displayed on a wall. He watched the photo and said, "I'm going to law school here." Moving ahead, in 1994, Joe delivered the commencement address when Beau graduated, according to Syracuse. But tragically, on May 30, 2015, Beau passed away at the age of just 46 from a glioblastoma tumor, adding to the Biden family's heartaches and painful memories.