Time and again, Hollywood has had a long list of celebrities who have built infamous reputations for being difficult to work with. Names like Shia LaBeouf and Christian Bale are among them because of their on-set antics. Surprisingly, another name belongs on that list, and it’s none other than Jennifer Aniston.

The “FRIENDS” star has built a pristine reputation among her fans through her philanthropic work and entertaining interviews. But behind the scenes, she is not everyone’s favorite person to work with. Over the years, numerous stars have pointed out more than one reason that makes it a nightmare to have Aniston as a co-star.

From throwing temper tantrums to making offensive on-set demands, the reasons keep piling up. With that being said, here are the X reasons some celebrities can’t bear to work alongside her.

1) Jennifer Winston Prefers Hollywood Heavyweights

As shocking as it may seem, the “Bruce Almighty” actress only wants to work with big stars. And if you don’t meet her standards, she will make that known to your face. During an interview with Elle, Jay Mohr said that the lead actress of a film was “unhappy with my presence and made it clear from day one.”

He explained that he was new to the industry and landed his role over some veterans in the industry. Mohr continued that, between takes, the actress would shout, “No way! You’ve got to be kidding me!” The distaste was so evident that he would return to his mother’s house and cry. The interviewer claimed that his description fit his debut film, 1997’s “Picture Perfect,” with Aniston as his co-star.

The “Jerry Maguire” actor answered, “I will never, ever answer that.” During an episode of “Mohr Stories,” he shared that Jennifer Aniston was displeased with his presence on the set, where she allegedly told Ileana Douglas, “Six guys they screen test. Six!” And then she pointed at him, saying, “The one f****** guy I hate, that’s the guy they hire, him! ” He was taken aback because that was his first day on the set.

2) Full-Blown Diva Behavior on Film Set

According to Radar Online, an insider came forward, sharing incidents from the set of “Life of Crime,” then an untitled project. The source mentioned that the “FRIENDS” actress preferred to stay aloof from the cast and crew. They shared an instance of how, every day, the entire cast and crew would have lunch together, but she did not. The insider said:

“Every day at lunch the entire cast and crew head to a cafeteria facility where they all sit down and eat lunch together for well over an hour. But the only person who doesn’t eat with everyone else is Jen. She quickly grabs a lunch to go and leaves.”

Additionally, she traveled in her own luxury SUV instead of the production vans that other actors used when heading to lunch. Surprisingly, she deliberately had her trailer parked away from the set to ensure she ate lunch alone. The source concluded that she acted like a diva, and her actions often made people around her uncomfortable.

3) Made Demands That Seem to Be “Offensive”

There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston’s diva energy can be off-putting to her co-stars, but even journalists have come forward with how controlling she was. During an interview with Vogue UK, Alexandra Shulman, former Vogue UK editor, shared her demanding experience with the 57-year-old actress.

Jennifer Aniston, 54, reveals the ageist ‘compliment’ she cannot stand. https://t.co/EkFcSJ3sgz pic.twitter.com/eYWGg5a75O — Page Six (@PageSix) June 9, 2023

The editor shared that Aniston insisted on seeing her articles and pictures before they were published. She shared that she had never had an interview with any celebrity who wanted a copy or picture approval.

Shulman claimed it was quite an improper thing to do. “I just find that so offensive,” she added, explaining that she assumed the writer would write something unfavorable about her.

4) Jennifer Aniston Confessed to Getting Violent on Set

The Just Go with It actress has been called many things by her co-stars, and violent is one of them. During an interview with Elle, she confessed that she once threw a chair at a director, adding, “It wasn’t my proudest moment.”

Jennifer Aniston abusing an iPhone on Apple’s own THE MORNING SHOW is the most shocking moment in television history pic.twitter.com/A1LWNOmFAV — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 4, 2019

Turns out, she had a good reason for losing her calm; she explained that the director was mistreating the script supervisor. To reassure, she said, “I missed, of course. I was like, ‘You can’t speak to people like that.’ I can’t tolerate it. ” Though it was not too comforting to hear, it reinforces how she built the reputation of being so difficult.

5) Some Celebrities Considered Her Untalented

Jennifer Aniston’s reputation took a severe blow when Rupert Everett shared her opinion on how one can make it big in Hollywood. Appearing as a guest on BBC Radio 4 (via Marie Claire UK), she explained that in Tinseltown, business plays a more prominent role than talent.

The veteran actress gave the example of the Murder Mystery actress on how she has a number of flops under her name, but will manage to keep her in the club. She added,

“Like a star forming in the universe, things will swirl around her and it will suddenly solidify into another vital tasteless romcom.”

Perez Hilton, a gossip columnist, told The Guardian about his dislike for the actress, bluntly stating that she is not a nice person. “I think she’s marginally talented, adequately good-looking, doesn’t do anything to make the world a better place,” he added.

The insults were brutal and reputation-tarnishing as they put a black spot on her career, which has given fans numerous films that have made them laugh.