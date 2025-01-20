Jennifer Aniston Pairs This Morning Drink With Her Regular Workout Routine – Details Inside

Jennifer Aniston is a dedicated actress and even at the age of 55 she has managed to stay relevant. While some become lenient at the age she is, Aniston is pulling out all the stops to stay as healthy as she can. The fan favorite Rachel from ‘Friends’ has been a style icon for decades and she knows how to keep up with it.

Aniston is hard at work when it comes to maintaining her physique. However, she does not credit her healthy lifestyle to just regular workouts and diet. She has a go-to drink that she likes to have every morning to kickstart her day. Good news for the fans – Jennifer Aniston has revealed the name of her morning drink that compliments the efforts from all her workout and dietary preferences. Let’s take a look at it.

The ‘Murder Mystery’ actress spilled the beans in an interview with PEOPLE saying, “I drink ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it.” She explains that she does add more ingredients to this drink on colder mornings. This comes in light of her promoting her new partnership with Pvolve.

Jennifer Aniston continues, “I’ll steep a little teaspoon of ginger, which is good for your digestion and your immune system, and then I’ll put a little drop of Manuka honey. It’s so delicious served hot.” So if any of the fans were wondering how the star kicks off her day, this is how and it comes with a complete recipe.

Throughout the years, Aniston has found several ways of keeping her physical and mental health in check. Being the kind person she is, she loves to share the information she gathers. Jennifer Aniston tells the outlet, “I love to share anything, any health tips, food tips, sleep tips,. I actually love to hear those, but I also love to share information that I learn.” She also refutes the old age saying “no pain, no gain” as she believes you can “gain” without any over-the-top measures.

Jennifer Aniston regularly works out and it shows. From seeing her as Rachel from the massively popular sitcom ‘Friends’ to this date, she has maintained her physique and sanity, acing through the chaos of life. There’s no surprise that she is a busy actress with a lot on her plate. But that doesn’t stop her from squeezing her workouts into her highly stringent schedules.

In a conversation with Women’s Health, she reveals, “It varies from week to week, depending on a work schedule. Ideally, I would love four workout days a week, and then a day where it’s more of a major walk or hike.” She continues, “I can do 20 minutes and get as good of a workout as if I work for an entire hour. We think we have to work out for the solid hour and that can be a bit intimidating.”

In a nutshell, Jennifer Aniston stressed that consistency is key and it would not matter if someone works out for hours but not regularly. Pairing her dedication with the morning drink could be a great cheat sheet for anyone who is trying to achieve the same body goals as her. To put it simply, there are easier ways to get fit and Aniston is proof of that.