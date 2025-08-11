Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Brad & Angelina’s ‘Love Triangle’ Drama

Nearly 20 years after her high-profile split from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston is finally weighing in on what the tabloids dubbed the infamous “love triangle” involving Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

In her Vanity Fair cover story published on August 11, the Morning Show star looked back on that intensely scrutinized era and offered some surprisingly candid reflections. “It was such juicy reading for people,” she told the outlet. “If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids.”

Aniston didn’t sugarcoat her feelings: “It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally.” She referred to that era simply as “the love triangle” years, a nod to the narrative that dominated headlines when Pitt began his relationship with Jolie after filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The actress was refreshingly honest about how vulnerable she felt at the time. “I didn’t have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by it,” she admitted. She also pointed out that, despite being public figures, celebrities are still human—and that nobody truly signs up for invasive, gut-wrenching media scrutiny. “We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are. They think, ‘You signed up for it, so you take it.’ But we really didn’t sign up for that.”

Her coping mechanism was simple and rooted in resilience. “Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl,” she said.

Aniston also recalls how journalism back then felt less like reporting and more like a spectator sport. She confessed there’s “obviously some PTSD we all have,” referring to how interviews still make her uneasy. “How are they going to misinterpret my words or take something out of context?” she wondered.

The Vanity Fair piece also highlighted Aniston’s strong female friendships that helped keep her grounded. She and Gwyneth Paltrow, who had also dated Pitt years earlier, remain close and still exchange life advice. “Oh, of course,” Aniston laughed when asked if they talk about their shared ex. “How can we not? We’re girls.”

Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie’s relationship went from Hollywood’s hottest romance to one of its most infamous breakups. Their chemistry in Mr. & Mrs. Smith turned into a real-life partnership that fascinated the world, culminating in a lavish wedding in 2014. But just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The split quickly spiraled into one of the messiest celebrity divorces in recent memory. Allegations of volatile arguments and parenting disputes spilled into the public sphere. Jolie accused Pitt of abusive behavior during a 2016 private flight, claims he has strongly denied. The incident sparked an FBI investigation, which did not result in charges, but it deepened the rift between the two.

Their legal battle over custody of their six children dragged on for years, with both sides leveling accusations through court filings. By the time their divorce was finalized, the once-golden couple had become a cautionary tale of how love, fame, and family pressures can unravel into bitterness and distrust.

Looking back, Aniston seems to have made peace with her own role in that saga. While she may never have wanted to be part of such a headline-making triangle, she’s emerged from it with perspective, humor, and a sense of self-preservation