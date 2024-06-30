5 Lewd Remarks Donald Trump Allegedly Made About His Daughter Ivanka Over the Years

5 Lewd Remarks Donald Trump Has Made About His Daughter Ivanka

In a 2005 conversation captured on camera, former President Donald Trump boasted about kissing, groping, and attempting to have sex with women, saying that "when you're a star, they let you do it," according to a video obtained by The Washington Post. Trump is known for making such offensive and vulgar remarks and he is ready to participate in the conversation over his own daughter, Ivanka Trump. "She's tall, she's almost 6 feet tall and she's been, she's an amazing beauty," Trump has been quoted saying on more than one occasion publically. "She's actually always been very voluptuous," he once said while appearing on a radio show. Here are some objectionable instances where Trump forgot to draw the line.

1. Publicly Called Ivanka 'Hot' When She Was A Teenager





As per NYTimes, Trump often crossed the line while praising his daughter's beauty publically. While he watched from the crowd next to Brook Antoinette Mahealani Lee, the reigning Miss Universe, in August 1997, Ivanka co-hosted the Miss Teen USA event. Lee recalled that Trump allegedly turned at one point to get her opinion on Ivanka's appearance. "Don't you think my daughter's hot? She's hot, right?" he said. Lee called it creepy, "I was like, 'Really?' That's just weird. She was 16. That's creepy," she said. In 2016 Ivanka defended the actions of her father while appearing on CBS Mornings, "I was bothered by it, but it's largely been discredited since." "He's not a groper," she said. "It's not who he is. And I've known my father, obviously, my whole life." Trump went on to discredit the NYTimes article with a tweet: "The failing @nytimes wrote yet another hit piece on me. All are impressed with how nicely I have treated women, they found nothing. A joke!"

2. Referred Ivanka as a 'Piece Of A**'

In September 2004 Trump agreed to a derogatory term used by radio host Howard Stern to describe the former First Daughter, "My daughter is beautiful, Ivanka," he said. Stern agreed, interjecting: "By the way, your daughter ... Can I say this? A piece of a**," he said. Donald responded with "Yeah." As per Politico, in 2006 the Republican leader went a step further with the host when Stern asked Trump, “Did your daughter get breast implants?” The real estate mogul replied “No, she didn’t. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?” “She looks more voluptuous than ever,” Stern said. “No, she didn’t get them,” Trump said. “She’s actually always been very voluptuous.” As per CBS News, Ivanka first liked and then unliked a tweet linking to an article about the comments. A source close to her later clarified, “A simple mistake was made by a staff member.”

3. Compared Ivanka To Stormy Daniels

During the highly publicized New York hush money trial, Stormy Daniels made shocking confessions in the court. As per People, Trump reportedly said to her, "You remind me of my daughter," characterizing her as intelligent, blond, and constantly underestimated. "Yeah. He was like, "Wow, you-- you are special. You remind me of my daughter." You know-- he was like, "You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you," Daniels testified. As per Nicki Swift, she emphasized that Ivanka was the only member of Donald's family he had ever mentioned to her and that his affection for her looked sincere. "He bragged about his daughter quite a bit though. He was very proud of her, which is nice ... But as far as family, that's all he ever said," she detailed. Right after the damning testimony, Ivanka posted a cryptic message from Walden by Henry David Thoreau to her Instagram Stories. "The cost of a thing is the amount of what I will call life which will be required to be exchanged for it, immediately or in the long run," she wrote.

4. Publically Spoke About Wanting To Date Ivanka

Speaking on the well-known talk program The View in 2006, Trump admitted that he wanted to "date" his daughter for real. “I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” "Stop it! Oh, it's so weird!" a co-host exclaimed, while another could be heard saying: "You know what, you are sick!" Donald laughed, while Ivanka appeared uncomfortable with his gesture. They continued questioning his bizarre statement but he avoided answering it. "Who are you, Woody Allen?" co-host Joy Behar chastised him. "He was making fun of himself for his tendency to date younger women," a representative later told Today. "It's a sense of humor that people don't see [from him] all the time." In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Trump remarked again about dating Ivanka, “If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father …”

5. Allegedly Fantasized About Ivanka At The White House

As per The Seattle Times, Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security claimed in his new book Blowback A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump that the former president allegedly loved to fantasize about his daughter while serving from the White House. “Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that prompted Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor wrote. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly “retold that story to me in visible disgust,” Taylor added in his book. "A guy named Miles Taylor, who I have no idea who he is, don't remember ever meeting him or having a conversation with, gets more publicity pretending he was in the inner circle of our Administration when he was definitely not," Trump went on to criticize Taylor on X.