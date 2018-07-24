Iliza Shlesinger Throws A Sexy Instagram Dance Party To Promote Her Netflix Special ‘Elder Millennial’

Comedienne Iliza Shlesinger has been busy promoting her next Netflix stand-up comedy special ElderMillennial, which will be live on July 24. This will be the fourth comedy special she has done with Netflix since she made her debut with them when War Paint was released in 2013. Her latest special comes right on the heels of her marriage to Noah Galuten, who many of her fans have heard of during her shows as “Smoky Husky,” a name she gave him while they were dating to protect his identity and privacy.

Shlesinger has been around the comedy world since her days at Emerson College when she was a member of Jimmy’s Traveling All Stars, which was a campus skit comedy group. She went on to win Myspace’s “So You Think You’re Funny” contest in 2007, and followed it up in 2008 by being the first woman and youngest performer to win The Last Comic Standing on NBC.

When War Paint made its debut, Shlesinger gained a much larger audience than she ever had before, increasing not only her fame, but that of her rescue dog Blanche, who travels with her appearing on stage most shows. Blanche has her own dedicated following of fans that regularly attend shows bearing treats, custom-made sweaters, and items for Blanche to “pawtograph.”

Something Shlesinger has done to help promote her upcoming special is she made a playlist on Spotify called “Elder Millennial.” Shlesinger has been adding songs to it whenever the mood strikes her that she feels epitomize the era of the elder millennial. Some are very well known tracks from an eclectic mix of performers including N’Sync, Outkast, Chingy, Fountains of Wayne, and T-Pain. The list has already been followed by 3,751 people in barely a day.

Ariana Dolce of Quays News gave Shlesinger’s performance of ElderMillennial a sold review, citing her as having been appealing to a broad range of fans in attendance.

“Iliza’s relatability is undeniable. Region to region, and gender to gender, Iliza makes references to accompany the collective, including her opening of the show asking the audience whether they were red or blue fans.”

Just a quick recap of everything that mattered in the 2000s. Watch #ElderMillennial TOMORROW, July 24 on @netflixisajoke. pic.twitter.com/snIlCLm0oA — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) July 23, 2018

According to The Daily Shuffle, ElderMillennial was filmed on February 23, 2018, aboard the USS Hornet. In the special, Shlesinger discusses her inner dragon, her urge to pinch chubby baby legs, peacock mating calls, and first apartments. It is also safe to guess that she will be visited by her inner party goblin, and have a special appearance by Blanche.