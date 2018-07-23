‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7: Lala Kent Hangs With James Kennedy’s Nemesis [Photo]

Lala Kent and Logan Noh appear to be bonding over their common enemy.

Logan Noh appears to be a part of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

After being ousted by former best friend James Kennedy during the show’s sixth season last year, Noh has been spending a ton of time with the cast of the Bravo reality show and attending all of the major events they’ve been part of in recent weeks, including Ariana Madix’s birthday party and Stassi Schroeder’s Outfit Of The Day event.

Now, as filming continues, he’s staying close to Lala Kent, who infamously butted heads with Kennedy throughout Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

On July 22, Kent posted a photo of herself and Noh on her Instagram page.

“You’re the Jonathan Cheban to my Kim Kardashian,” Kent wrote in the photo’s caption.

In Kent’s photo, she was seen taking a selfie as Noh looked at her lovingly.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Noh caused quite the stir on Season 6 as he and Kennedy seemingly flirted what appeared to be more than a friendship. However, despite that the two men appeared to be a couple at times, Kennedy denied any such thing and insisted he was a loyal boyfriend to his girlfriend Raquel Leviss. Still, many had their doubts and some have expressed thoughts about Kennedy being gay.

Earlier this year, Kristen Doute spoke to Us Weekly magazine about the relationship between Lohan Noh and James Kennedy.

“I feel for Logan. I really do,” Doute said in January. “I really do. I really feel badly for him. And he obviously … His heart is in the right place. And I think that James is denying his own truth a little bit.”

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 months ago, Noh told Tiffany Cartwright, the sister of cast member Brittany Cartwright, that he was sleeping with Kennedy.

“For right now, I think James is embarrassed that this has sort of come up. Who knows? You’re not there behind that closed bedroom door. Who knows what the actual truth is. There could be three sides to this. But I don’t think it’s the end for their friendship,” she explained.

It sure was. After the scene aired on Vanderpump Rules, Kennedy and Noh deleted all traces of one another from their Instagram pages and haven’t been seen hanging out with one another since Season 6 concluded.

Lala Kent and the cast of Vanderpump Rules are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.