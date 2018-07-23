Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Turning 38 By Showing Off Her Toned Body At The Beach

Gisele showed off her seriously toned legs at the beach as she celebrated her birthday.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen celebrated turning 38-years-old by sharing a new snap showing off her incredible body at the beach. Gisele took to Instagram on July 21 to upload a new photo of herself jumping into her late 30s while enjoying some downtime at the beach as she thanked her friends, family, and fans for all their well wishes.

The snap showed the Victoria’s Secret model revealing her seriously toned, long legs as she appeared to bounce across the sand in celebration of her big day.

Bundchen – who has been vacationing with her family in Costa Rica in celebration of her birthday – was sporting what appeared to be a champagne coverup in the snap, which featured see-through striped panels throughout.

“38 here I come! Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes!” Bundchen captioned the photo which showed her frolicking in the sand, adding a kidding emoji, a praying emoji, and a read heart.

Gisele then shared the same message again in her native language of Portuguese, as the model hails from Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

The beach photo has already received more than 917,000 likes since she first shared it, as well as hundreds of comments from fans sharing sweet birthday wishes for the model and mom of two.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Gisele’s husband Tom shared a very sweet photo of the two embracing and sharing a kiss on the sand as he celebrated her birthday, which was on July 20.

Sharing the snap of himself sporting red swimming shorts and Gisele sporting a tiny bikini, he wrote the sweet caption, “Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been!”

“We love you so much!” the professional football player then continued, adding “Let me count the ways….” alongside a red heart emoji, a birthday cake emoji, and a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

The latest Instagram posts from the loved-up couple come shortly after Inquisitr recently shared that Bundchen was called out after she appeared to slam young, up and coming models who use the social media site to post their photos and gain a following.

In an interview with Vogue, Gisele claimed that she was “older” and “wiser” and probably wouldn’t have been such a success in the modeling industry if she had to use Instagram to start her career.

“If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do it, forget it,” Bundchen then added. “I wouldn’t do it.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

She then noted that her official account was set up by her sister and added that if it were up to her, all that would be posted on her page is “pictures of sunsets.”

However, Gisele later apologized for her comments after receiving backlash online. She said that her remarks had been “misunderstood” and she was merely trying to make it clear that she is “from an older generation and am not technologically savvy.”