Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Georgia Lawmaker To Expose Himself, Yell Racial Slurs On ‘This Is America’

A Republican representative from the state of Georgia shocked viewers of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series by unleashing a series of racial slurs as well as a full view of his bare bottom on This Is America.

According to a story published by the Huffington Post, Rep. Jason Spencer yelled all sorts of horrifying racial epithets on the series.

Cohen went undercover “disguised” as Israeli terrorism expert Col. Erran Morad for the segment. According to the Huffington Post, he convinced Spencer to participate in an anti-terrorism training video meant for elected officials to learn how to protect themselves from terrorists.

“All you damn sand-n*****s over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” Spencer said in a post-credits video titled, “A Message to Terrorists from Rep. Jason Spencer.”

Spencer brandished a knife in the segment and continued his hate-filled speech, which we cannot reprint here due to its vulgar content. Click here to watch the full video and its complete content.

Spencer is currently serving his fourth term in the Georgia house.

The segment opened with Spencer being told by a disguised Cohen to act like “a Chinese tourist to take up-skirt photos under a suspected terrorist’s burka.”

Cohen’s character asked Spencer to shout the “n-word.” Spencer replied by screaming it more than a dozen times. Cohen’s Morad then stated, “Are you crazy? The ‘N-word’ is noony, not this word, this word is disgusting.”

Spencer was then told to pretend to be homosexual to frighten terrorists because, as Morad, Cohen told him terrorists were afraid of homosexuals. Spencer dropped his pants in full view of the camera and ran back towards Cohen yelling “America.”

Twitter users responded with horror and disgust at Spencer’s actions.

Hi. So, if you want to let #JasonSpencer know how much you enjoyed his #WhoIsAmerica segment, you'll notice his social media is gone. Contact him here:https://t.co/a0ctH72qYB — Katy Matthew Perry (@beetkid) July 23, 2018

#WhoIsAmerica is incredible from the moment it started tonight. #jasonspencer outed as the hateful bigoted moron we always knew he was. — Chris Spinato (@ChrisSpinato) July 23, 2018

Dear #jasonspencer – muslims, arabs, blacks, asians, the lgbtq community and many more groups, besides the hate filled ones which u belong to, are what makes America great and prosper. People like u, unfortunately, only bring dishonor to this country. — Zee (@Eanaix) July 23, 2018

Spencer justified his actions by stating to The New York Times that he believed the training video was real and a way to help “elected officials targeted by terrorists.”

“It is clear the makers of this film intended to deceive me in an attempt to undermine the American conservative political movement,” said Spencer, who has now “sought legal counsel” and plans to “take action if and when any of this fraudulently obtained footage of me is used by these Hollywood liberals to line their own pockets.”

The Huffington Post reported that Spencer once proposed a bill that would have banned Muslims from wearing veils and even warned a black Democrat that she may “go missing” if she tries to remove Confederate statues.