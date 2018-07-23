WWE News: Braun Strowman Talks ‘Extreme Rules’ Cage Spot, And Reveals His Plan To Cash-In On Brock Lesnar

Since the champion is rarely around these days, the ‘Monster in the Bank’ says he’ll cash-in in the middle of the woods in Canada if he needs to.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is a hot commodity these days. Braun Strowman not only keeps himself busy by wrestling on Raw and throwing Kevin Owens off the top of a cage at Extreme Rules, but as the Inquisitr reported, he’s currently representing the WWE by touring India. Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda recently interviewed “The Monster in the Bank,” and he discussed WrestleMania 34, Extreme Rules, how he plans on cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Brock Lesnar, and more. The interview was more kayfabe than shoot, but Braun Strowman never fails to entertain.

Riju asked “The Monster among Men” on what his thoughts were when he found out that he’d be teaming with young Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. Braun Strowman said that it was a huge surprise for him, and he didn’t know who his partner was going to be until he got there that day. When asked if he thought if Nicholas would be a star one day, Strowman said that he already has his foot in the door, and by winning the WWE Tag Team Championship during his debut at WrestleMania, he’s off to a good start.

Braun was asked if he was finished with Roman Reigns, and he said that he’ll never be finished with Reigns. Strowman added that he’s giving Roman a break right now, and that Reigns was a literal punching bag for him throughout 2017. Riju asked “The Monster in the Bank” who his dream opponent was for WrestleMania 35, and the WWE superstar said he would love another one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE

The reporter asked Braun Strowman how he could cash-in on a champion who’s never around, and as Sportskeeda documented, “The Monster in the Bank” is willing to cash-in anywhere.

“You know, I get asked that a lot. I might just have to jump on a horse or whatever and find him in the woods of Canada, or wherever he’s living…So, fingers crossed, we cross paths in the airport or something. I’ll fight him in the middle of Minneapolis or something. [Laughs]”

Just a week ago at Extreme Rules, in a death-defying spot, Braun Strowman launched Kevin Owens off the top of the steel cage and sent Owens crashing through the announce table. Of course, this was planned, and Owens guided the move, but it took both wrestlers cooperating for this to happen successfully. Riju Dasgupta asked the WWE superstar if this spot was a tribute to the famed Undertaker and Mick Foley hell in the cell match from 20 years ago, and Strowman revealed that he never thought of that until afterward, as reported by Sportskeeda.